Expanding Healthcare Services in the South: The Mor Institute Opens in the M-Tower in Be'er Sheva

A breakthrough for Be'er Sheva residents and surrounding areas, providing advanced medical diagnostic services, from top experts, with maximum accessibility and availability.

The Mor Institute's new medical center has opened in the M-TOWER building in Be'er Sheva. The center, which covers approximately 650 square meters on the 22nd floor, offers advanced diagnostic medical services. The Institute offers CT scans using the latest low-radiation technology. (Credit: PR)

The modern and spacious institute provides a wide range of tests and services, including: - Mammography for early detection of breast cancer - CT scans using the latest low-radiation technology - Virtual colonoscopy for early detection of colon cancer - Eye care services, including retina consultations, OCT exams, and intraocular injections - Cardiac tests such as Holter monitoring, blood pressure Holter, vascular ultrasound - Bone density tests for early detection of osteoporosis - Custom-made orthotic insoles using advanced computerized technology

Additionally, a new travelers' clinic has opened, offering travel consultations and vaccinations for those flying abroad.

Yoram Segal, CEO of Mor Institute, stated: "We are delighted to bring this breakthrough to the residents of Be'er Sheva and the surrounding area. They will benefit from increased availability of medical services in the city and its surroundings. We continuously work to make healthcare services more accessible, offering a wide range of diagnostic tests with top experts and utilizing advanced medical technologies. The opening of this significant branch with a wide variety of services in Be'er Sheva is a great advancement for the city, the region, and specifically for Clalit Health Services clients."

The Mor branch in Be'er Sheva is located on the 22nd floor of the M-TOWER in the city center.

The Mor Institute, part of the Clalit Health Services Group, is the largest and most advanced diagnostic medical center network of its kind in Israel. With 23 branches nationwide, over 1,000,000 patients are examined and treated each year. The Mor Institute specializes in diagnostic services, medical evaluations, periodic screening tests, and early detection diagnostics.