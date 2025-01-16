Four in 10 Ashkenazi Jews have cancer-causing gene mutation, prompting NHS testing

Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) has begun offering individuals with Jewish ancestry swabs to check for mutations in their BRCA genes, which is associated with an increased risk of cancer, The Independent reported on Thursday.

The mutation is found in four out of 10 people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

Out of the 11,000 people tested during the new initiative, 235 people have reportedly been identified with the mutation. Those found at risk have been offered preventative treatments, extra screenings, and other support.

Mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 are associated with an increased risk of cancers of the breast, ovaries, prostate, and pancreas.

Those over the age of 18 with at least one Ashkenazi Jewish grandparent have been encouraged to do the at-home saliva test.

Go get tested

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England’s national clinical director for cancer, said: “It’s encouraging that so many people have come forward for testing and that hundreds living with an increased risk have been identified and can now be supported to make informed choices about monitoring and risk-reducing options.

“We want as many people as possible to take advantage of this innovative testing program, so please continue to come forward for a simple saliva test if you are eligible. If you are sitting on a testing kit at home, we encourage you to complete and return the testing kit.

“The majority of people won’t be variant carriers of the BRCA gene, but if you are, the NHS can provide you with appropriate screening or treatment.”

The program was developed in partnership with Netics and Chai Cancer Care.

To register for a saliva test, visit nhsjewishbrcaprogramme.org.uk