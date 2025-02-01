After extreme starvation in Gaza, released hostages receive tea, biscuits

The three released hostages on Saturday, Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas, received their initial nourishment following the extreme starvation they endured under Hamas captivity, as evidenced by their drastic weight loss seen in recent images.

This severe malnutrition is also expected to be reflected in their upcoming blood tests.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry’s protocol, each of them was provided with tea with sugar, three biscuits, and vitamin B1 (thiamine).

Thiamine works to prevent Refeeding syndrome

This carefully controlled intake aims to prevent refeeding syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that can occur when nutrition is reintroduced too quickly after prolonged starvation. Former hostage Ofer Kalderon with the IDF in Israel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the coming days, they will undergo a structured nutritional rehabilitation process in hospitals, focusing on weight restoration, protein and fat intake, and correcting electrolyte imbalances.