Saved by MDA team after cardiac arrest: 'I received my life as a birthday gift'

Paul Freidland never imagined that the day before his 88th birthday would be the one that nearly ended his life. About a month ago, he called Magen David Adom’s (MDA) emergency hotline, reporting that he wasn’t feeling well.

Within minutes, paramedics Orit Goldfinger, Dafna Ofir, and Michal Segev arrived at his home and began medical assessments. Suddenly, Freidland suffered a heart attack, collapsed, and lost both his pulse and breathing. The medics immediately initiated CPR.

Moments later, an MDA ambulance arrived, led by emergency medic Amir Masri, a high school teacher from Tayibe. Masri was on duty with two of his students, Aya Jaber and Mahmoud Masarwa, both MDA youth volunteers. The team quickly attached a defibrillator to Freidland’s chest and continued CPR. After one electric shock, his heart started beating again.

However, Freidland’s condition remained critical. As he was being transported to the hospital, his heart stopped once more. The medical team resumed CPR, administering two additional shocks before his heart restarted. An MDA Mobile Intensive Care Unit then rushed him to the hospital.

A month after the incident, Freidland met the team that saved his life. Grateful for the second chance, he reflected on the experience. “I am so grateful to all of you,” he said. “When I think about it, it’s a miracle. It was like watching a film reel – the entire resuscitation process. I got my life back as a birthday gift.”

Orit Goldfinger, the first medic on the scene, emphasized the importance of the defibrillator. “This device saved Paul’s life. Seeing him here, smiling, is incredibly moving.” Amir Masri, who arrived with his students, said, “It’s emotional to save a life with my students. This was a very important lesson for them.”

National Defibrillator Day Feb 24) is meant to raise awareness of defibrillator use. Magen David Adom urges the public, especially organizations, institutions, and businesses, to ensure that defibrillators are available on their premises and registered in the national database at https://www.mdais.org/Defibrillators so that they can be located and used immediately in an emergency.