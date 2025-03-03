Tel Aviv University breaks new ground in cancer detection, treatment with new innovation

A new scientific method, developed in Israel’s Tel Aviv University, may have identified a breakthrough which may advance the treatment of multiple developmental disorders and types of cancers, the university announced this week.

The breakthrough, which has accelerated understanding of a gene behind cellular growth, Phosphatase and Tensin Homologue (PTEN), was discovered during a study led by Dr. Tal Laviv; the study’s findings have since been published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Methods.

While cells in the human body mostly adjust their size and rate of division to adapt to their environment, a crucial process for normal development, some cells have their changes disrupted - which can lead to cancer and a number of other conditions, the researchers explained.

What is PTEN?

PTEN is one of the many genes responsible for regulating cellular growth in the brain, especially during early brain development. Mutations in PTEN are linked to a variety of conditions, including autism, epilepsy, and cancer.

Dr. Tal Laviv explained: “Many studies have shown that PTEN is essential for regulating cell growth in the brain by providing a stop signal. This means PTEN activity is crucial for maintaining cells at their proper size and state. There is growing evidence that mutations in PTEN, which reduce its activity, contribute to diseases like autism, macrocephaly, cancer, and epilepsy.

"Despite the critical role PTEN plays in cellular function, scientists have had limited tools to measure its activity. For example, it was not possible to directly measure PTEN activity in an intact brain, which would greatly help our understanding of its role in health and disease."

The TAU research team, led by MD-PhD student Tomer Kagan, developed a new tool that directly measures PTEN activity with high sensitivity in various research models. They have now tested the new tool on the intact brains of mice.

The new tool, which combines advancements in genetic tools and microscopy, will allow scientists to gain deeper insights into why PTEN is so crucial for normal brain development. It could also improve understandings of how PTEN-related diseases, such as cancer and autism, develop.

The researchers predicted that the new tool will enable the development of personalized therapeutics by monitoring PTEN activity in various biological settings. Additionally, it could help identify diseases at earlier stages, potentially leading to faster and more effective treatments.