Oncolytic viruses: The tiny warriors fighting brain cancer

This article was written in cooperation with Biotherapy International.

A New Era in Cancer Therapy

Imagine a treatment so precise that it seeks out and destroys cancer cells while leaving healthy ones untouched — a dream for brain cancer patients. Oncolytic viruses, once considered medical curiosities, are now cutting-edge tools in the fight against some of the most challenging cancers, like glioblastoma.

These tiny engineered viruses infiltrate cancer cells, replicate, and eventually cause the cells to burst, all while activating the body’s immune system to join the battle. Brain cancer, notorious for its aggressiveness and limited treatment options, may finally have a powerful ally.

A patient at Biotherapy International, whose tumor returned after surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, turned to Professor Shimon Slavin for innovative immunotherapy with oncolytic viruses. Years later, she remains in remission, defying all odds. This success highlights the transformative potential of these treatments in brain cancer care.

Prof. Shimon Slavin examining samples under a microscope. (credit: BIOTHERAPY INTERNATIONAL)

The Science of a Tiny Warrior

Oncolytic viruses aren’t just viruses — they’re reimagined, reprogrammed biological machines. Originally discovered as natural phenomena, scientists have fine-tuned these viruses to selectively attack tumors.

What makes them extraordinary? They exploit cancer’s vulnerabilities. While normal cells can resist viral infections, cancer cells, with their flawed defenses, fall victim. Once inside, the virus multiplies and destroys the cell from within, releasing new viral particles and tumor antigens. This not only shrinks the tumor but trains the immune system to attack any remaining cancer cells—a two-pronged assault.

Research has shown the promise of oncolytic viruses in various cancers. A study by Feng et al. (2019) demonstrated that a modified herpes simplex virus could significantly reduce glioblastoma tumor growth in preclinical models, while a 2017 study published in Nature highlighted the potential of oncolytic viruses in overcoming immune evasion by glioma cells.

Arthur Portnoy, co-founder of Biotherapy International, emphasizes their importance: "Oncolytic viruses combine precision and power. They target the tumor while engaging the immune system, making them uniquely suited to fight aggressive cancers like glioblastoma."

Biotherapy International has developed advanced protocols that integrate oncolytic viruses into broader multimodal cancer immunotherapy. These efforts are helping patients worldwide gain access to this groundbreaking technology.

Turning the Tide Against Brain Cancer

Glioblastoma is often called "the terminator" of brain cancers — swift, invasive, and resistant to traditional therapies. But oncolytic viruses offer hope.

Consider the Omaya reservoir, a surgically implanted device that allows the precise delivery of these viruses directly into the tumor. Unlike chemotherapy, which floods the entire body, this localized approach minimizes side effects while maximizing impact. Early results are promising, with cases showing prolonged survival and improved quality of life.

A 2018 study in Science Translational Medicine demonstrated that the Omaya reservoir’s targeted delivery of oncolytic virotherapy resulted in significant tumor shrinkage in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The device allows for a higher concentration of therapeutic agents to reach the tumor, while avoiding the systemic side effects of traditional therapies.

Arthur Portnoy explains: "Innovations like the Omaya reservoir demonstrate how technology can make treatment safer and more effective. It’s this kind of precision that gives patients not only longer lives but also better quality of life."

By combining the Omaya reservoir with therapies like cancer vaccines and adoptive T-cell transfer, Biotherapy International is redefining the treatment of brain cancer. These innovative approaches provide patients with tailored options when standard care is no longer effective.

