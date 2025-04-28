Woman nearly loses eyesight after inflammatory disease caused by tattoo

A 37-year-old woman with no significant medical history began suffering from blurred vision after receiving a tattoo, according to an unusual medical case recently published in Harefuah, the Israel Medical Association's monthly medical journal.

After extensive examinations at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva, she was found to be suffering from a severe eye inflammation, the first manifestation of sarcoidosis.

The surprise came when a biopsy from one of the tattoos revealed the formation of inflammatory granulomas, another process typical of sarcoidosis, indicating that the tattoos served as a possible trigger for the disease, which nearly caused the woman to go blind.

Sarcoidosis is a rare, multisystem inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas — clusters of inflammatory cells — in various organs, including the lungs, lymph nodes, liver, and, in some cases, the eyes.

The woman was initially treated with steroids before transitioning to advanced biological therapy, which led to a significant improvement in her vision. A 37-year-old woman with her tattoos. She nearly lost her sight after suffering from an inflammatory disease called sarcoidosis. (credit: HAREFUAH VIA MAARIV)

This incident pointed to the possibility that tattoo ink, which contains various chemical pigments, can trigger a delayed immune response in the body, particularly in people with a genetic predisposition or a sensitive immune system.

However, this case is not an isolated incident.

Medical literature data indicates that approximately 10% of tattooed individuals report some kind of skin reaction. In extreme cases, these can include allergic reactions, granulomas, and even skin tumors.

A report published in Contact Dermatitis found that pigments in tattoos, especially red, blue, and yellow colors, contain components that may cause severe allergic reactions, and, at times, systemic responses.

Some inks also contain substances that are not approved for subcutaneous use, and contaminants or carcinogenic components have sometimes been found.

A main problem with tattoos is the lack of broad regulation regarding ink ingredients.

While Europe has recently tightened supervision, the US and Israel consider tattoo ink a cosmetic product, and it is therefore not subject to strict pharmaceutical regulation. This means that some components are not properly tested and may contain hazardous materials.

Tattoos also pose a risk from an infection standpoint

Studies have found a link between getting tattoos under non-sterile conditions and outbreaks of infectious diseases such as hepatitis, bacterial infections, and even a theoretical risk of HIV/AIDS if sterilization procedures are not strictly maintained.

While most tattoos do not cause significant health problems, this recent case raises serious questions about their long-term health impacts, especially regarding potential autoimmune or latent inflammatory responses that could erupt years later.

It also emphasizes the importance of awareness and monitoring for changes in tattooed areas, particularly when new signs such as pain, irritation, swelling, or abnormal coloration appear.

In an era when tattoos have become a widespread trend, experts stress that tattooing is a medical procedure that affects the skin, the immune system, and as this case shows, even internal organs like the eyes.

Deciding to get a tattoo should be accompanied by a deep understanding of the risks, and by choosing a professional, clean, and properly supervised studio.