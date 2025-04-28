New research reveals hidden ‘control center’ which could help in fight against bacterial infections

A new peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in the Nature Communications journal has revealed crucial insights into how infections begin, potentially paving the way for new methods to combat infectious diseases.

Researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem have discovered a new compartment formed by the bacterial protein CsrA. This membraneless compartment, resembling a droplet-like structure inside cells, acts as a temporary control center, regulating when and how bacteria activate their disease-causing genes.

The research team used fluorescent proteins to track CsrA within bacteria. The scientists were able to see specific parts of the bacterial cells by making them glow. By doing this, they uncovered a mechanism by which harmful bacteria prepare to attack their hosts.

CsrA plays a key role in helping bacteria decide which genes to turn on or off, particularly those linked to bacterial virulence - the ability to cause disease.

While scientists have long understood that CsrA is central to bacterial virulence, the new study reveals that it does not function alone. Instead, CsrA gathers in a membraneless compartment, which appears to be critical for controlling bacterial behavior.

“This compartment acts like a temporary control center,” explained Prof. Ilan Rosenshine, who led the research. “It helps bacteria shift gears - either gearing up to infect or slowing down to conserve energy.”

Impact of discovery is that similar compartments may exist in other bacteria

One of the most exciting aspects of this discovery is that similar compartments may exist in a wide range of bacteria, rather than just one species. This finding opens the door to broader research into how many different pathogens regulate their harmful activities.