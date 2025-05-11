Israeli copper dressings match gold standard in diabetic wound care, study finds

A major clinical study has revealed that Israeli-developed copper-infused dressings can treat diabetic foot ulcers as effectively as the costly gold standard — Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) — while offering a significantly cheaper and more comfortable alternative.

The three-year randomized controlled trial, led by Dr. Eyal Melamed from Rambam Health Care Campus and researchers at Loyola University in Illinois, showed that copper dressings healed wounds at the same rate as NPWT. However, the copper dressings required far less technical skill to apply, caused less discomfort, and cost just one-seventh of the price.

“Our mission has always been to make advanced wound care accessible to everyone,” said Danny Lustiger, CEO of MedCu Technologies, the Herzliya-based company behind the innovation. “This clinical trial proves that innovation doesn’t have to come at a high price — it can come from nature and smart science,” he said in a statement.

Shift in global diabetic care

The study, soon to be published in Advances in Wound Care, could represent a paradigm shift in global diabetic care, especially in countries where expensive equipment is out of reach. Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the leading causes of amputations worldwide and pose a serious burden on both patients and healthcare systems.

“This could be a real game changer,” said Dr. Gadi Borkow, Chief Scientist at MedCu. “A simple, effective, and low-cost solution like copper dressings offers real hope.”

The copper dressings used in the study are single-use, FDA- and CE-cleared wound care products embedded with copper oxide microparticles. Copper is a naturally antimicrobial mineral known to promote angiogenesis, collagen production, and tissue regeneration — all essential for wound healing.

The clinical trial compared NPWT and copper dressing treatments for diabetic foot ulcers using advanced 3D AI imaging to ensure unbiased results under Good Clinical Practice standards. The copper dressings demonstrated equal efficacy while reducing infection risks and offering greater ease of use — making them especially promising for widespread adoption.

MedCu’s products are already distributed globally and are available in Israel through health providers Maccabi, Clalit, Meuhedet, and Leumit. With the global wound care market valued at over $30 billion, the company believes its copper-based solution could become a leading force in affordable wound management worldwide.