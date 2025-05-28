Eight-week creatine regimen significantly improves cognitive scores in Alzheimer's study

A pilot study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions has found that creatine monohydrate may help improve cognitive function in individuals with Alzheimer's disease, marking the first clinical trial of its kind.

Creatine is commonly known as a muscle-building supplement. Recent studies suggest that creatine may also decrease inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, which could potentially help with symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

In the study, patients with Alzheimer's disease took 20 grams of creatine monohydrate daily for eight weeks. After the supplementation period, participants showed statistically significant improvements in overall cognitive scores and fluid cognition. They improved on cognitive function tests, scoring higher in sorting, reading, and attention tests. These findings suggest that adding more creatine to the body could, in theory, help support cognition in people with Alzheimer's disease.

Using advanced MR imaging, the researchers observed that 85 percent of the participants had increases in brain creatine levels, averaging an 11 percent increase. One of the main outcomes was confirming that supplementation with creatine monohydrate elevated brain creatine levels.

"Recently, some studies in mice have shown that creatine may have benefits in models of Alzheimer's disease," said Dr. Matthew Taylor, co-author of the study and a brain nutrition expert at the University of Kansas, according to Newsweek. "Prior to this study, no work had been done in humans with Alzheimer's, so it was the right time to start looking at it as a potentially beneficial supplement for Alzheimer's."

Despite the promising results, Taylor urged caution. "Our study is far from a definitive study," he noted. "Well-designed, placebo-controlled clinical trials are needed to determine whether creatine is beneficial for Alzheimer's." He also suggested, "I would suggest Alzheimer's patients and their families discuss taking any supplement with their neurologist."

Experts in the field have expressed both interest and skepticism. "I would not advise the use of creatine with the goal of improving cognition," remarked Amit Sachdev, MD, medical director in the Department of Neurology at Michigan State University, noting that there's not yet "well-established data to support this use."

Creatine's role in cellular energy transfer is central to its potential benefits. It helps manage the energy available to cells and tissues by transferring a phosphate group to regenerate adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the key energy currency. In the brain, this mechanism may improve the brain's ability to produce and use energy. Given that in Alzheimer's disease, brain energy metabolism drastically declines, boosting creatine levels might offer therapeutic benefits.

The study aligns with a growing body of research suggesting creatine's value for brain health. Several recent publications have discussed how creatine may boost brain metabolism and possibly improve the immune system, in addition to its known benefits for muscle building. For those looking to strengthen their brain health, creatine supplementation is becoming an area of interest.

The pilot study did not include a control group and measured individual changes before and after creatine supplementation, which is common in initial studies designed to assess feasibility.

Currently, about one in nine people aged 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's disease in the US, amounting to approximately 7.2 million Americans. By 2050, this number is projected to reach 12.7 million.

Creatine monohydrate, the most widely studied form of creatine, is commonly taken by bodybuilders for muscle enhancement. This pilot study is the first to test it in an interventional trial for Alzheimer's disease, showing promising results in cognitive performance.

"Creatine helps in energy transfer in cells, and additional intake may stimulate mitochondria to produce more energy," said Taylor. "In Alzheimer's disease, there is a decline in mitochondrial function and energy production, so boosting cellular energy might mitigate some symptoms."

The study has laid the groundwork for future research. "The results of the pilot study are interesting enough to open doors for further investigations," noted Taylor. Researchers are optimistic that larger-scale, placebo-controlled trials will stem from this initial study, potentially leading to new therapeutic strategies for Alzheimer's disease.