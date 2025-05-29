At least 62 Israelis infected with measles amid outbreak, Health Ministry says

Israel has seen a spike in measles diagnoses in recent weeks, according to information published by the Health Ministry. At least 62 people have recently been diagnosed, approximately half of whom have already recovered.

In many of the cases, the source of infection is unknown, and most of those infected were not vaccinated against the disease.

The ministry also reported a new case of measles with potential exposure in public places. According to an epidemiological investigation by the Central District Health Bureau, the infected person visited the following locations:

Ben Gurion Airport Arrival Hall – May 22, between 16:00 and 17:00

Shake Shack Restaurant, Cinema City Rishon LeZion – May 24, between 16:00 and 17:00

People who were present at these locations during the specified times are advised to ensure they are vaccinated against measles. Highly contagious disease. Child with measles. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Who should get the measles vaccine?

Anyone over six months old who is not vaccinated should receive a measles vaccine.

Those who have had only one dose and it has been at least three months since their vaccination should receive a second dose.

People born before 1957, who were likely exposed as children, or those who have received two doses, do not need further vaccination.

Children under 6 years old should complete their vaccinations at Tipat Halav clinics (child wellness centers).

Children over 7 and adults can get vaccinated through their healthcare providers.

The ministry also recommends that pregnant women who are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromised individuals, and infants who were at the mentioned locations consult their regional health bureau about possibly receiving passive immunization against measles.

Furthermore, the public is urged: If you're feeling unwell or showing typical symptoms of measles, do not attend crowded events and risk exposing your family and those around you.

What are the symptoms of the measles?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, transmitted through the air via tiny droplets from bodily fluids, such as during sneezing or coughing. It has one of the highest infection rates among infectious diseases—about 90% of unvaccinated people exposed to an infected person will contract the virus.

Symptoms usually appear 1 to 2 weeks after exposure and include: High fever, runny nose, eye inflammation, dry cough, and a distinctive rash covering the body.

Most patients recover within a few days, but in some cases, measles can lead to complications like pneumonia, ear infections, and liver damage. A rare but severe complication is encephalitis (brain inflammation) or a later chronic neurological disorder called SSPE (Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis). The risk of SSPE is significantly higher in infants who were infected before receiving a vaccine.

Measles cases rise in the United States

The Texas health department said on Tuesday it was "cautiously optimistic" about the spread of measles in the state after it saw only one additional case since its last update.

The state recorded 729 cases of measles on Tuesday, one more since its last update on Friday.

The spread of measles in the state has shown signs of slowing down over the past two weeks.

The number of infections in Gaines County, the epicenter of the outbreak in the state, remained unchanged at 408 since the last update, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

"We're cautiously optimistic this trend will continue, but all it takes is the virus getting into a new pocket of people without immunity to see that change," Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations at the Texas health department, told Reuters in an email.

The United States is battling one of the worst measles outbreaks it has seen, with cases crossing 1,000 for the first time in five years and three confirmed deaths. Experts have urged public health officials to provide urgent endorsement for highly effective vaccines.

The measles vaccine is 97% effective after two doses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak in Texas has spread to neighboring states, including New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

New Mexico's health department reported 79 cases on Tuesday, one additional case from its last update on Friday.