Measles outbreak: 11 children hospitalized, three in serious condition

The Health Ministry announced that 11 children are hospitalized with measles, three of whom are in a serious condition, as of Thursday morning.

None of the hospitalized children had been fully vaccinated against measles.

Since the start of the measles outbreak, 48 have been hospitalized, 40 of whom have been children.

These figures raise concern within the health system, partly because the amount of reported cases likely only represents a portion of the virus's actual spread among the population.

Senior health officials also warn of a potential mass infection at the upcoming Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron pilgrimage, as vaccination rates in certain haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities remain very low.

The Health Ministry held urgent discussions with representatives from health maintenance organizations, and following consultations, decided to advance the timing of the second measles vaccine dose.

It was previously given to children at six years old, but will now be administered in areas with active cases or heightened outbreak risk, starting from one month after the first dose.

What is measles?: Symptoms and treatments

Measles is an acute viral disease, highly contagious and transmitted through airborne respiratory droplets. Its infection rate is considered among the highest of viral illnesses, with an unvaccinated person exposed to a patient having about a 90% chance of becoming infected.

Early symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after infection and include high fever, runny nose, fatigue, conjunctivitis, dry cough, and a characteristic rash spreading from the face to the body.

Most patients recover within a few days, but the disease can complicate into pneumonia, ear infections, liver damage, and rarely, acute encephalitis (brain inflammation).

Months and sometimes years after infection, a severe chronic nervous system disorder called SSPE (Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis) can develop. This is a progressive, incurable degenerative disease marked by cognitive decline, movement disorders, neurological seizures, and death. SSPE’s estimated incidence is about 1 in 10,000 cases, but the risk is significantly higher in infants under one year old.

Other symptoms include decreased consciousness, vomiting, light sensitivity, and neck stiffness

Establishing dedicated vaccination centers nationwide

Recently, the Health Ministry opened dedicated vaccination centers nationwide that allow walk-in immunizations without appointments. The ministry urges the public to check the list of centers on its website and to arrive up to 30 minutes before closing.

Parents of children under six are asked to complete the vaccination series with the “Tipat Halav” (maternal and child health clinics), while children over seven can be vaccinated at the new centers or health funds.

The measles vaccine is included in the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) combination and is generally administered in two doses: at one year and six years of age. However, due to the current outbreak, the ministry is advancing the second dose in defined areas.

Adults born after 1957 who are unsure of their vaccination status are asked to check their records and complete vaccination if necessary. The ministry notes that people born before 1957 are generally considered immune, having likely been exposed to the virus during childhood.

Pregnant women who are unvaccinated, infants, and immunocompromised individuals may also require passive immunization with antibodies.

Doctors worldwide have noted a decline in vaccination rates since the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend affecting Israel as well. Avoidance of routine vaccinations combined with rising vaccine skepticism has created susceptible populations lacking immunity, leading to recurring measles outbreaks.

Parents and adults unsure of their vaccination status can contact their health fund nurse or the Health Ministry’s hotline by dialing *5400. The ministry also recommends that any traveler abroad who has not received two measles vaccine doses get vaccinated as soon as possible.

How to recognize signs of measles infection

A measles infection often begins with a seven to 14-day incubation period. General symptoms during the first stage of infection include a high fever, runny nose, severe fatigue, dry cough, and eye inflammation. During the second stage, more unique symptoms, such as small white spots on a red background inside the cheeks, known as Koplik spots, sometimes appear before the rash.

The third stage is the rash appearing, including a dense red rash starting on the face, before spreading to the neck, torso, arms, and legs. The rash often lasts between four and seven days, and may be accompanied by significant weight loss and weakness.

Possible complications from a measles infection include pneumonia, ear infections, diarrhea, and acute encephalitis.

