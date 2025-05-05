Health Ministry revises guidelines amid measles cases rise in Israel

The Health Ministry has issued revised guidelines for healthcare workers and the general public in response to an uptick in measles cases across Israel.

The update comes as eight cases have been confirmed this year, against the backdrop of widespread outbreaks in the United States and Europe.

The new protocols detail who should be vaccinated, who qualifies for antibody treatment, and who is exempt. Health officials emphasized the need for immediate reporting of any suspected case or exposure to local health bureaus, to allow for prompt contact tracing and containment.

A highly contagious disease

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness caused by a member of the paramyxovirus family. Its incubation period ranges from eight to 12 days, though it may last up to 21. Symptoms include high fever, cough, conjunctivitis, runny nose, and a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading to the body. A key clinical sign is the appearance of small white spots inside the mouth, known as Koplik's spots.

Diagnosis is based primarily on clinical presentation, particularly among unvaccinated individuals or those with confirmed exposure. Patients are contagious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash.

While most cases resolve on their own, measles can lead to complications such as pneumonia, ear infections, encephalitis, and, in severe cases, death. Infants, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk. There is no antiviral treatment; care focuses on managing symptoms and preventing complications.

According to the Health Ministry, exposure is defined as face-to-face interaction with a measles patient or being in an enclosed space with the patient for at least 15 minutes, up to two hours after their departure.

No treatment is required for individuals born before 1957, those with two documented vaccine doses, or those previously diagnosed with measles, either clinically or through laboratory confirmation.

For others, the recommended response depends on age and medical status:

Infants aged six to 12 months who are not immunocompromised should receive a dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine within 72 hours of exposure. This dose does not count toward the routine two-dose schedule.

Infants under six months, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals should receive antibody treatment within six days of exposure.

Unvaccinated pregnant women who have been exposed will be referred for hospital-based antibody infusion.

The ministry reiterated that all healthcare professionals must be fully vaccinated. It also called on clinics and hospitals to report any suspected cases immediately to local health bureaus to facilitate timely public health interventions.

The updated guidelines aim to limit the spread of measles, particularly in light of international travel and ongoing global outbreaks. Parents are advised to check their children’s vaccination records and consult with a pediatrician or public health office if they suspect exposure.