Seven-year study reveals hidden cognitive risks linked to prolonged sitting.

A recent study published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia unveiled findings about the impact of prolonged sitting on brain health, even among individuals who maintain regular physical activity. The research indicates that extended periods of sedentary behavior can lead to brain volume shrinkage and cognitive problems, particularly affecting memory and decision-making areas of the brain, regardless of exercise routines.

Over a span of seven years, researchers monitored the activity levels of 404 volunteers aged 50 and above. Participants were required to wear wrist-worn devices to accurately measure their physical activity and sitting time. They underwent a series of neurological and psychological tests, along with brain scans, to assess changes in cognitive abilities and brain structure. The approach provided insights into how sedentary lifestyles impact brain health over time.

Notably, 87% of the participants engaged in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, meeting standard physical activity guidelines. Despite this, the study found that individuals who spent more time sitting exhibited greater signs of cognitive decline and neurodegeneration. This included thinning in the hippocampus region—an area for memory that is one of the first to be affected in Alzheimer's disease.

"The research confirms that reducing sitting time may be a promising strategy for preventing deterioration of neurological functions and the cognitive decline resulting from it," said the head of the research team from Vanderbilt University, according to Sky News. This statement underscores the study's implication that merely adhering to recommended exercise guidelines may not be sufficient to protect against the negative effects of prolonged sitting.

Neuroscientist Marissa Gogniat from the University of Pittsburgh also emphasized the importance of minimizing sedentary behavior. "Reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease is not just about exercising once a day," she stated, according to Scienze Notizie. Gogniat noted that decreasing the amount of time spent sitting is crucial for lowering the risk of cognitive decline associated with aging.

The findings challenge the common belief that physical activity can fully offset the detrimental impacts of extended sitting periods. Instead, the research suggests that prolonged sedentary behavior is an independent risk factor for brain deterioration. Volunteers who sat more exhibited more pronounced neural atrophy, including faster reductions in hippocampal thickness, regardless of their levels of physical exercise.

Previous studies have linked excessive sitting to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. This new research adds neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease to the list of health concerns associated with a sedentary lifestyle. According to Vice News, "This brain shrinkage occurs even in individuals who engage in physical exercise for the duration recommended by specialists."

The implications are particularly notable for office workers and individuals who spend large portions of their day seated. The study emphasizes the importance of integrating movement into daily routines beyond scheduled workout sessions. Researchers recommend breaking up sitting time by standing, stretching, or taking short walks throughout the day.

Incorporating these small changes can contribute to better brain health and may help prevent cognitive decline.

The research indicates that even those genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease could be at higher risk if they lead sedentary lifestyles.

Produced with the assistance of a news-analysis system.