Nut parade: Which nut packs the most protein?

Recent studies highlight just how critical nuts can be for muscle development and overall health. A 2023 study by Brazilian researchers found that magnesium participates in about eight hundred biochemical reactions in the body, stabilises cellular function and helps muscles maintain their strength as we age.

Magnesium Power

Cashews are a rich source of this vital mineral. A single serving supplies about five grams of protein and delivers high levels of magnesium and iron. Iron, in particular, is essential for maintaining healthy haemoglobin levels in the blood. Adequate haemoglobin ensures efficient oxygen transport to the muscles during exercise.

Proteins play a decisive role in the body’s ability to build, maintain and repair muscle tissue. They are indispensable molecules for muscle creation, underscoring the need for adequate protein intake—especially for anyone engaging in regular physical activity.

Protein All-Stars

Different nuts provide varying amounts of protein and a host of additional health benefits:

Peanuts offer 25 grams of protein per twenty-eight-gram serving, making them the most protein-dense option. They are also rich in unsaturated fats, vitamins (including vitamin E, niacin and thiamine) and minerals such as potassium and magnesium—key for skeletal-muscle function. Peanuts are technically legumes rather than true nuts, yet their nutritional profile aligns them closely with other nuts. Their abundant antioxidants combat free radicals and cellular degeneration.

Almonds supply roughly twenty-one grams of protein per one hundred grams. Packed with antioxidants, dietary fibre and healthy fats, almonds earned attention in a 2022 meta-analysis showing that up to sixty grams of almonds a day reduced two different inflammatory markers, suggesting a potential anti-inflammatory effect.

Pistachios deliver about twenty grams of protein per one hundred grams. They are loaded with potassium, copper, magnesium, vitamin B₁ and vitamin B₆—nutrients crucial for protein metabolism and muscle function.

Hazelnuts provide roughly fifteen grams of protein per one hundred grams. Rich in vitamin E, fibre and antioxidants, hazelnuts help combat “bad” LDL cholesterol; studies have shown that eating fifty grams a day can lower LDL levels by up to 7.4 percent, benefiting cardiovascular health.

Smart Fuel for Athletes

For many athletes and health-conscious individuals, nuts are the snack of choice before or after a workout. They are versatile and nutrient-dense, particularly for those following plant-based diets, protecting heart health or managing weight. Thanks to their protein content, nuts are essential for muscle creation, maintenance, growth and repair, and they boost immune function.

Beyond protein, nuts deliver a wealth of other nutrients—unsaturated fats, vitamins and minerals—all key to muscle performance and overall well-being.

Maximising the Benefits

Some nutritionists recommend soaking nuts before eating. Soaking activates beneficial enzymes, eases digestion and improves nutrient absorption. This simple step can enhance the nutritional value of nuts while being gentler on the digestive system.

A daily portion of thirty to sixty grams is ideal for reaping the benefits without risking weight gain or overloading the digestive tract. Nuts are calorie-dense—about seven hundred kilocalories per one hundred grams, comparable to a full meal—so portion control is crucial.

Proper storage also matters. Keep nuts in tightly sealed containers in a cool place, preferably the refrigerator. This prevents oxidation and preserves their healthy fats and nutrients, ensuring that each handful remains as fresh and beneficial as possible.

