Jessie J opens up to fans about new breast cancer diagnosis

English singer-songwriter Jessie J revealed to her fans on Wednesday that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The Price Tag singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, was first diagnosed two months ago after spending a period of time “in and out of tests.”

Jessie J made the announcement in an Instagram video after admitting that she had gone “back and forth” on making her health condition known publicly. She has previously shared her ADHD and OCD journey with fans.

She said that she had finally decided to share the news because “selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.”

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I'm a sharer. I've always shared everything that I go through in my life,” she began her video by saying.

“Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

Jessie J joked, “You can’t make it up” as the diagnosis comes sandwiched between her new releases, "No Secrets" and "Living My Best Life."

While the news have been been difficult to swallow, the singer has maintained her sense of humor through the ordeal, telling fans: “It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job” and promising to come back with “massive tits.”

She confirmed that she will be undergoing surgery after the Summertime Ball in June.

Breast cancer in Israel

Approximately 4500 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in Israel, and one in eight will receive a diagnosis at some point in their lifetime, according to the Israel Cancer Association. Annually, 900 die from the cell mutation.

The association stressed that all women aged 20 and over should become familiar with their breasts so they can quickly detect any changes that would help ensure an earlier diagnosis.

While breast cancer is more frequently diagnosed in women, men may also develop the condition.

Symptoms of breast cancer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns to watch out for these symptoms:

New lump in the breast or underarm; thickening or swelling of part of the breast; irritation or dimpling of breast skin; redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast; pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area; nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood; any change in the size or the shape of the breast; and pain in any area of the breast.