A-ha's Morten Harket announces Parkinson's diagnosis and successful surgeries.

Morten Harket, the iconic voice behind the legendary band A-ha, announced on the band's official website that he underwent successful deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery in June 2024. This neurosurgical procedure alleviated many of his symptoms associated with Parkinson's disease, which he had been battling quietly for several years. According to Rolling Stone, the DBS surgery made many of his physical symptoms "practically disappear," offering Harket a semblance of normality amidst his ongoing struggle with the progressive neurological disorder.

In December 2024, Harket underwent a similar surgery on the right hemisphere of his brain. Supported by medical care at the Mayo Clinic, his treatment journey improved his condition. Yet despite these medical advancements, Harket acknowledged the challenges he faced. "It's a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects," said the 65-year-old singer, according to The Guardian. He expressed his dedication to doing everything possible to prevent his entire system from deteriorating.

Harket's revelation about his condition, which he initially kept private, follows a tradition of public figures candidly sharing their experiences with Parkinson's disease. He expressed a need for peace and quiet to work through his condition but reassured fans not to worry about him. "Discover who you want to be," he encouraged them, a sentiment reported by The Guardian.

Despite the diagnosis and the toll it has taken on his voice—a key element of A-ha's famed sound—Harket remains resilient. According to Excelsior, he candidly admitted, "I don't know if I'll be able to express myself with my voice. As things are now, that's impossible." Yet, Harket remains hopeful about the future, though with uncertainty lingering about his creative career. This openness about his vocal challenges reflects the realities of Parkinson's disease, including its impact on motor control and communication abilities.

Deep brain stimulation surgery was a major step forward, reducing Harket's symptoms and improving his quality of life. Yet, as is often the case with Parkinson's disease, the future remains uncertain. A-ha's bandmates, including Magne Furuholmen, expressed their unwavering support for Harket. Furuholmen noted on social media that the band's future activities would be adjusted to suit Harket's situation.

The diagnosis does not overshadow Harket’s career or legacy. Known for hits like Take On Me and The Sun Always Shines on T.V., A-ha's music, driven by Harket's unique vocal talents, has left an indelible mark on global pop music. As Harket navigates this chapter of his life, he embodies the same resilience and passion that has characterized his career. "I use what works," he reaffirmed, drawing inspiration from his 94-year-old father's pragmatic approach to aging, according to People.

