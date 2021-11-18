The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug offers 83% protection over six months

The Anglo-Swedish company also said that patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of the drug cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 10:02
Health workers provide vaccination cards to residents recently inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a bus converted into a mobile vaccination site in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID)
Health workers provide vaccination cards to residents recently inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), inside a bus converted into a mobile vaccination site in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 21, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISA MARIE DAVID)
AstraZeneca on Thursday cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot for the non-infected to market for people who do not respond well to vaccines, saying its antibody drug cocktail offered 83% protection over six months.
The injected therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had previously been shown to confer 77% protection against symptomatic illness after three months, in an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August.
The Anglo-Swedish company also said a separate study in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 showed a higher dose of AZD7442 cut the risk of symptoms worsening by 88% when given within three days of first symptoms.
The latest results from longer-term follow-ups potentially position AstraZeneca, like rival Pfizer as a future supplier of both COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, with AstraZeneca having said the therapy's "real advantage" was as a preventative shot.
A health worker holds up a vial of Imdevimab, an antibody cocktail designed to produce resistance to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at San Giuseppe Hospital, in Albano, Italy, April 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI) A health worker holds up a vial of Imdevimab, an antibody cocktail designed to produce resistance to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at San Giuseppe Hospital, in Albano, Italy, April 22, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
"These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442's potential to make a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19," Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos said in a statement.


