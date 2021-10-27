The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Bar-Ilan U. team develops treatment approach for hematologic cancers

The new strategy, which doesn't damage healthy cells, combines biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify molecules to attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 01:09
3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MANU SHARMA/WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/MANU SHARMA/WWW.SCIENTIFICANIMATIONS.COM)
Researchers at Bar-Ilan University have revealed a novel treatment strategy in the fight against hematologic cancers. The new approach involves attacking the cytoskeletal protein, called WASp, which has a unique structural condition in active hematologic cancer cells, without damaging healthy cells.
The research, which has been in the works since 2015 and was recently published in the journal Nature Communications, focuses on destroying WASp in malignant cells. 
Much about the involvement of WASp in cancer remains unknown, but researchers have found an “open” structure, allowing them to identify and manipulate. Inducing the degradation of “open” WASp can destroy mainly malignant cells without threatening healthy cells, ultimately offering treatment for most types of hematologic cancers. Examples of hematologic cancer include leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.
In order to damage the cytoskeleton of the malignant cell, the research team performed screening to identify SMCs (small molecule compounds) that degrade the WASp compound in its “open” structural condition. To identify the SMCs they used bio convergence technologies, which combine biology with various engineering technologies – in this case, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), by using a device that originated at the university. 
Psychology building in Bar-Ilan University Avishai Teicher via the PikiWiki Psychology building in Bar-Ilan University Avishai Teicher via the PikiWiki
Prof. Mira Barda-Saad, who with her team developed the method, said that SMCs are already being used for various medical purposes, and they can be administered to patients through the blood system or by ingestion.  One indicator of the safety of this new treatment strategy is the structure of WASp in normal blood cells:  it is a “closed” structure, compared with the open structure found in malignant blood cells, which prevents the SMCs from binding to the recognition site.  Therefore, theoretically speaking, using the SMCs does not pose any significant risk. Nonetheless, the concept must understandably undergo pre-clinical and clinical safety trials, as is standard procedure with any drug.  
This research focuses primarily on non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, but since other types of hematologic cancers also express the target protein, which is not expressed in cells that are not blood cells, there is a good chance that this can work for them, as well.
Prof. Barda-Saad noted that the development of this new therapeutic strategy is more than just a scientific achievement. “For many years during my doctoral and post-doctoral studies at the Weizmann Institute, and later on with the NIH in Maryland in the US, I concentrated on basic research. Several cases of cancer discovered in my family caused me to adopt an applicative approach – how could I take the primary knowledge and use it to develop a therapeutic strategy,” she said.  “The process is lengthy and drawn out because it demands a deep understanding of how cells work and how cancer cells are different from normal cells – what are their weak points that can be exploited?  In this research we used the vast knowledge we acquired in order to design an applicative strategy.” 


Tags Israel bar ilan university cancer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by