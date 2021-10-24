Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time.

The Sheba Medical Center hosted its first Middle East International PIPAC event from last Wednesday to Friday, the medical center stated.

The PIPAC workshop, which stands for Pressurized Intraperitoneal Aerosol Chemotherapy, brought in oncologists and medical professionals from both Israel and overseas to study further into chemotherapy and dive into the procedure, theory and technique, which is a new treatment option for people with late-stage cancer.

It is a method that is able to control certain types of cancer with fewer side effects than most conventional chemotherapies.

PIPAC administers chemotherapy in the form of pressurized aerosol into the abdominal cavity and is a surgery performed under general anesthesia. PIPAC can be sued to treat metastatic disease, ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and liver cancers.

The medical professionals brought into Sheba received an intensive three-day training course. They were trained by the doctors who developed the breakthrough treatment, according to the medical center.

Chemotherapy treatment at the Chaim Sheba medical center at Tel Hashomer. On Jan 1, 2012. A woman is treated with Chemotherapy due to breast cancer. (credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)

“Beyond traveling to Europe to learn the procedure so we could perform it successfully at Sheba , we also got certified to teach it,” said Dr. Almog Ben-Yaacov, Attending Surgical Oncologist at the Department of Surgery & Oncology at Sheba Medical Center.

Overall, the procedure has been performed more than 160 times at the medical center.