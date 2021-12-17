The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Breathe more easily: Flu vaccines benefit COPD sufferers

Researchers have found a surprising benefit for flu vaccines.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 14:14
Pre-filled M-001 universal flu vaccine syringes (photo credit: BIONDVAX)
Pre-filled M-001 universal flu vaccine syringes
(photo credit: BIONDVAX)

A new study shows that seasonal flu vaccines reduce the risk of heart rhythm disorders in COPD sufferers. COPD is a chronic lung disease that causes the deaths of 3,000,000 people a year worldwide.

There are many benefits of the flu vaccine. 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Annual injections protect you from a potentially dangerous disease, reduce coronavirus morbidity and even guard against dementia. And if all of these benefits don’t convince you to get vaccinated, a new study shows a surprising bonus of the vaccine other than protection from flu.
The first study of its kind in the world examined the possible link between influenza vaccine and cardiac arrhythmia in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The researchers found that the vaccine reduced heart rhythm disruptions in people with COPD by 38% percent, and the risk to people with other medical conditions by 72%.
The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, was edited by the Taiwanese Health Ministry and included 18,658 people with COPD aged 55 and over between the years 2001-2012.


Every year three million people die of COPD


Dr. David Shitrit, director of the pulmonary department at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, notes that in Israel there are an estimated 400,000 people with COPD, of whom between 70% to 80% are undiagnosed. This disease has been declared by the World Health Organization as the third leading cause of death in the world.  An estimated 3,000,000 people worldwide die from COPD every year. Despite this most people don’t know about it.
(Credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)(Credit: ILLUSTRATIVE PEXELS)


Many patients smoke

According to Shitrit, most patients are smokers or ex-smokers who suffer from symptoms of shortness of breath and cough, but attribute their symptoms to smoking or poor physical fitness, and therefore don’t see a doctor for a formal diagnosis. He adds that this leads to a steady deterioration and high mortality rates. It’s estimated that 3,000 Israelis die from COPD annually. It’s very important to raise public awareness. People don’t realize that it’s possible to treat, improve one’s condition, slow disease advancement and slow the rate of deterioration from the disease by treatment with inhalers and pulmonary rehabilitation.
Influenza vaccination can prevent dangerous deterioration in patients
Now, it turns out that a flu vaccine can also prevent deterioration. 
In the study, patients were divided into two groups, those who received the flu vaccine and those who didn’t. Researchers examined abnormal health events in close proximity to the vaccine and over several years, and found that there was a significant reduction in the risk of heart rate disorders in COPD patients aged 55 to 74 during the flu season and in all other seasons. It was found that during the flu season there was a 38% reduction, versus a 31% to 35% reduction in other seasons.
Also, a reduction in the risk of heart rhythm disorders was seen in patients with underlying medical conditions. 
Receiving one vaccine reduced the risk of heart rhythm disorders in COPD patients who also suffer from hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, vascular diseases and more. 
One dose of vaccine reduced the risk by 72% and two doses of vaccine reduced the risk by 73% in all seasons. However, from the age of 75 onwards there was no significant reduction in risk due to the proliferation of underlying medical conditions.
Researchers noted that the vaccine not only reduces the risk of developing atrial fibrillation but also the risk of cardiac arrest in patients without a history of heart disease. 
Shitrit states that "there isn’t enough awareness that even one bed incidence of COPD can lead to more serious consequences, including a rapid decrease in lung function, a twofold increase in the risk of myocardial infarction within one to five days of the exacerbation and a significant increase in mortality."
Studies have shown a 55% risk of death within five years of the stress factor that led to hospitalization. 
Shitrit stressed that it’s crucial to see your doctor as soon as possible, get a diagnosis and start treatment. He adds that there are many things that can be done. Number one is stopping smoking, then a seasonal flu vaccine, pneumonia vaccine and also regular treatment. COPD medical treatment involves the use of several different inhalers. To avoid confusion and increase patient responsiveness a three-component triple inhaler has recently been developed. Three medications in one inhaler used once daily can be an attractive alternative for many patients.


Tags flu heart Lung Cancer Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by