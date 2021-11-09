The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Can our brain make our body sick? Likely yes, Israeli research shows

Technion scientists uncovered how neurons can trigger physiological responses in the body that translate in real illnesses but might also help treat them.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 18:07

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 18:18
Insular neurons (in red) that were captured during colitis and reactivated (in green) upon recovery. Lower panel: Colon sections showing white blood cells (in red) present in the tissue of a mouse after insular neurons reactivation (Gq, right) and its non-activated control. (photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Insular neurons (in red) that were captured during colitis and reactivated (in green) upon recovery. Lower panel: Colon sections showing white blood cells (in red) present in the tissue of a mouse after insular neurons reactivation (Gq, right) and its non-activated control.
(photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Can our brain trigger an actual illness in the body? New research by Technion-Israel Institute of Technology scientists conducted on mice suggests that the answer is likely yes.
Over the years, the intuitive idea that the brain exercises a significant influence on people’s physical wellbeing has been supported by increasing scientific evidence.
“Several years ago, we studied the mechanism behind the placebo effect, demonstrating that when people experience a positive expectation, their conditions improve in many ways,” said Technion Prof. Asya Rolls.
“We were able to show that by activating brain areas that are related to positive expectations, we would boost the immune response,” she added. “What amazed us was how precise this response was and therefore we thought that the brain could not have such an exact control of the system without knowing what its status is.”
The researchers, therefore, started to look into whether the brain is able to represent the status of the immune system.
Professor Asya Rolls (credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) Professor Asya Rolls (credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The results of the new study, which was led by Rolls together with her M.D./Ph.D student Tamar Koren, and conducted in cooperation with  University of Haifa Dr. Kobi Rosenblum and Dr. Fahed Hakim of EMMS Hospital in Nazareth, were published in the journal Cell on Monday.
The scientists checked which areas of the brain would activate as mice experienced genetically induced colon inflammation. Among others, the insular cortex – which is responsible for sensations such as thirst, hunger and pain and other manifestations of the body’s physiological state – presented increased neurological activity.
“When we reactivated the same neurons afterwards, we recorded the same inflammatory response,” Rolls said. “It was quite shocking.”
According to the experts, the results offer evidence that the brain does contain a representation of the immune system and it can reactivate it when presented with specific stimuli and possibly other forms of memories.
While the brain is not going to cause the body to get reinfected by a pathogen, it might potentially trigger a reaction in the body similar to the one caused by the original infection.
“We have to remember that many times the damage to the body is not caused by the pathogen itself but rather by the immune system’s reaction to it,” said Rolls.
The mechanism may help explain what triggers psychosomatic disorders – health problems that appear without any apparent biological cause.
Auto-immune diseases or other conditions such as Crohn’s disease could also be based on a similar process.
Rolls warned that it would be wrong to assume that the results obtained from the study on mice will translate in humans in the exact same way.
However, there is hope that the research can not only help understand better how certain diseases work but also contribute to treating them – possibly by inhibiting the neurons from activating and triggering the inflammation.
“There are many ways we can control neuronal activities in the human brain; for example through magnetic or electrical stimulation or by neurofeedback, when a person learns how to control their neurons on their own,” Rolls noted.
“We know that we can do it because we know the power of a psychosomatic effect,” she said. “For example, during the clinical trial of the COVID vaccine, many people who received the placebo experienced very similar side effects of those who received the actual vaccine. Clearly, this was caused by some mental process resulting in a physiological response.”


Tags medicine Brain illness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by