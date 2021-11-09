Can our brain make our body sick? Likely yes, Israeli research shows

Can our brain trigger an actual illness in the body? New research by Technion-Israel Institute of Technology scientists conducted on mice suggests that the answer is likely yes.

Over the years, the intuitive idea that the brain exercises a significant influence on people’s physical wellbeing has been supported by increasing scientific evidence.

“Several years ago, we studied the mechanism behind the placebo effect, demonstrating that when people experience a positive expectation, their conditions improve in many ways,” said Technion Prof. Asya Rolls.

“We were able to show that by activating brain areas that are related to positive expectations, we would boost the immune response,” she added. “What amazed us was how precise this response was and therefore we thought that the brain could not have such an exact control of the system without knowing what its status is.”

The researchers, therefore, started to look into whether the brain is able to represent the status of the immune system.

The results of the new study, which was led by Rolls together with her M.D./Ph.D student Tamar Koren, and conducted in cooperation with University of Haifa Dr. Kobi Rosenblum and Dr. Fahed Hakim of EMMS Hospital in Nazareth, were published in the journal Cell on Monday.

The scientists checked which areas of the brain would activate as mice experienced genetically induced colon inflammation. Among others, the insular cortex – which is responsible for sensations such as thirst, hunger and pain and other manifestations of the body’s physiological state – presented increased neurological activity.

“When we reactivated the same neurons afterwards, we recorded the same inflammatory response,” Rolls said. “It was quite shocking.”

According to the experts, the results offer evidence that the brain does contain a representation of the immune system and it can reactivate it when presented with specific stimuli and possibly other forms of memories.

While the brain is not going to cause the body to get reinfected by a pathogen, it might potentially trigger a reaction in the body similar to the one caused by the original infection.

“We have to remember that many times the damage to the body is not caused by the pathogen itself but rather by the immune system’s reaction to it,” said Rolls.

The mechanism may help explain what triggers psychosomatic disorders – health problems that appear without any apparent biological cause.

Auto-immune diseases or other conditions such as Crohn’s disease could also be based on a similar process.

Rolls warned that it would be wrong to assume that the results obtained from the study on mice will translate in humans in the exact same way.

However, there is hope that the research can not only help understand better how certain diseases work but also contribute to treating them – possibly by inhibiting the neurons from activating and triggering the inflammation.

“There are many ways we can control neuronal activities in the human brain; for example through magnetic or electrical stimulation or by neurofeedback, when a person learns how to control their neurons on their own,” Rolls noted.

“We know that we can do it because we know the power of a psychosomatic effect,” she said. “For example, during the clinical trial of the COVID vaccine, many people who received the placebo experienced very similar side effects of those who received the actual vaccine. Clearly, this was caused by some mental process resulting in a physiological response.”