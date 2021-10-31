The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Corona vs. flu: Here’s how to tell the difference 

Have you contracted corona or the flu? This is how to tell  the difference between them.

By WALLA!  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 04:30
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Winter has arrived and with it winter diseases, which this year are going to cause some of us to get sick and disrupt our work and daily routines. Coronavirus, which has been around since March 2020, will now be joined by the flu, which is going to worry and confuse many people. How do you know if you have the flu or coronaWe have some answers.

Before the coronavirus era, if you suffered from a runny nose, loss of sense of smell, fever or a headache, you thought it was the flu. But now that we’re entering winter, how can you be sure you have the flu and not corona?
The bottom line is that you can’t really tell the difference. That’s because the typical symptoms of the flu are headache, sore throat and runny nose - the same symptoms as coronavirus.
Hospital staff in the coronavirus ward of Ziv Hospital (Credit: Flash90)Hospital staff in the coronavirus ward of Ziv Hospital (Credit: Flash90)

Symptoms


Flu is caused by a different virus strain than coronavirus. Still, most coronaviruses, like the flu, cause high fever, muscle aches, headaches, sore throats, runny nose and fatigue. People with corona  suffer from respiratory symptoms that cause coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and fever. The infection can also cause pneumonia, kidney failure and in the most severe cases death.
And what about the symptom most identified with the corona - loss of smell? 
Researchers from Europe whose study was published last year in the journal Rhinology found that when COVID-19 patients lose their sense of smell, it tends to be sudden and severe. In most cases they don’t have a stuffy or runny nose as most people with coronavirus can still breathe freely.
Another thing that sets them apart is the complete loss of taste caused by the loss of smell, which plays a large part in the ability to distinguish flavors. Coronavirus patients who actually experienced loss of taste couldn’t distinguish between bitter or sweet.

Onset of Infection


Both flu and corona are transmitted from person to person mainly through a droplet spray (aerosols) emitted by coughing, sneezing and when people speak. Of course people try not to spit when they talk, yet some microscopic droplets can escape.
Still, in most people, flu symptoms usually peak within a day or two of being infected, while a person can show signs of corona from two and up to 14 days after exposure. In both diseases, a person may start spreading the virus at least a day (and sometimes more) before the onset of clinical symptoms, but the duration of infection in corona patients is longer than that of influenza.


The Solution: Vaccines

The best solution, which may still make you wonder which virus you have, is to get vaccinated against both diseases. Don’t worry about receiving both vaccines.
The coronavirus vaccine is given through three injections containing mRNA (the last is a booster). According to large and recent studies, it has almost no side effects. 

A member of the medical team at Mir Medical Center receives a coronavirus vaccine (Credit: Flash90)A member of the medical team at Mir Medical Center receives a coronavirus vaccine (Credit: Flash90)
Influenza vaccination is performed by injecting an attenuated virus into the arm. It’s recommended for everyone, but especially for at-risk populations, such as children over the age of six months, pregnant women, immunocompromised people and the elderly. The vaccine is completely safe and the side effects are usually soreness in your arm where the vaccine was injected.
Also, a recent clinical trial in the United Kingdom by the University of Bristol found no sign of danger in receiving the flu vaccine alongside the coronavirus vaccine - results that support research findings from the US health authorities.


Long-term Effects


Almost everyone who has had the flu knows that once the disease is over, it leaves no symptoms and you can return to your daily routine. With Corona, it’s completely different. True, no one wants to wait until after the illness to know how they’ll feel, but this will give you an idea of what to expect.
Researchers from the University of Oxford, the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and the Oxford Biomedical Research Center (BRC) recently conducted a study on the extent of the post-Corona problem, or long-COVID, after examining more than 270,000 people who have recovered from the virus. 
The study found that in 37% of recovering patients at least one persistent symptom of corona was diagnosed three to six months after infection.The most common symptoms were breathing difficulties, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety or depression.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus spread Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The budget must pass despite fighting in the Knesset - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Family feud over Eitan Biran is an international disgrace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
4

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple
5

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by