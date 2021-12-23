The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID: Israel records 1,400 new daily cases, 67% increase in a week

As the country prepares to give the fourth vaccine to its population at risk, breakthrough infections are also increasing.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 13:35

Updated: DECEMBER 23, 2021 13:37
Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash visits COVID department, Ziv hospital, Tzfat. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash visits COVID department, Ziv hospital, Tzfat.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
Morbidity in Israel continued to increase on Thursday.
The country registered 1,400 new cases in the previous 24 hours, the highest number since October. On the previous Wednesday they were 788.
In the past week, there were 7,085 new virus carriers identified in the country, marking a 67% increase compared to the previous seven days.
One quarter of people who tested positive Wednesday had recently entered the country from abroad – on a weekly basis it was 20% of all those infected.
As Israel prepared to start vaccinating its at risk population with a fourth shot, Health Ministry data showed that 34% of the virus carriers identified on Wednesday had been vaccinated with a booster. The number of breakthrough infections has recorded a significant rise in the past two weeks.
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at his Meretz party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at his Meretz party faction meeting, December 13, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Pandemic Response Committee who recommended the new round of inoculation for individuals over 60, medical staff and immunocompromised patients cited the rise in infections among people who had received a third dose of the vaccine as one of the reasons behind their decision.
Health Ministry Director General Prof. Nachman Ash still has to approve the recommendation, even though Health Ministry Nitzan Horowitz said Wednesday that the drive would start on Sunday.
It is not yet clear whether the increase of morbidity in Israel is caused by the Delta variant, which is still believed to be the most common in the country, or the new highly contagious Omicron.
According to the latest update by the Ministry, on Tuesday there were 341 confirmed Omicron cases and another 800 people were highly suspected of having contracted it. However, the process of genetic sequencing the results of the PCR tests to identify the variant responsible for infection takes time and the estimate is that the cases are much more.
At the same time, serious morbidity in the country has remained stable. As of Thursday there were 83 serious patients in Israel, a number similar to that of previous days.


