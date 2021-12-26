Israeli ministers will be required to take a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights, Israeli media reported.

The requirement is a first for cabinet meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

The Israeli government is set to hold the cabinet meeting in Golan Heights rather than Jerusalem as it intends to pass a plan to encourage and promote growth in the partially recognized region.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Director-General of the Israeli Farmers' Federation and head of the Moshavim Movement Amit Ifrach was critical of the plan, stating that the government is "killing Golan Heights agriculture due to the agricultural reform" led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.

The reform, dubbed by Forer as "the greatest reform that has been made in agriculture in the last 30 years," is estimated to save Israelis NIS 2.7 billion annually, but has enraged Israeli farmers, who repeatedly protested against the reform over the past six months.

View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)

During Sunday's cabinet meeting, the government is also expected to approve a NIS 150 million care package for the tourism industry, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across Israel and grounded tourism in the country to a halt.