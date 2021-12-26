The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israeli ministers required to take COVID-19 test ahead of cabinet meeting

The requirement is a first for cabinet meetings in Israel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 09:21
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli ministers will be required to take a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday's cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights, Israeli media reported.
The requirement is a first for cabinet meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
The Israeli government is set to hold the cabinet meeting in Golan Heights rather than Jerusalem as it intends to pass a plan to encourage and promote growth in the partially recognized region.
Director-General of the Israeli Farmers' Federation and head of the Moshavim Movement Amit Ifrach was critical of the plan, stating that the government is "killing Golan Heights agriculture due to the agricultural reform" led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Agriculture Minister Oded Forer.
The reform, dubbed by Forer as "the greatest reform that has been made in agriculture in the last 30 years," is estimated to save Israelis NIS 2.7 billion annually, but has enraged Israeli farmers, who repeatedly protested against the reform over the past six months.
View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)View of Mount Hermon covered with snow as it seen from the northern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, January 20, 2021. (credit: MAOR KINSBURSKY/FLASH90)
During Sunday's cabinet meeting, the government is also expected to approve a NIS 150 million care package for the tourism industry, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across Israel and grounded tourism in the country to a halt.


Tags Golan Heights agriculture Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for the Jewish Agency to choose a chairman - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN

My word: Don't panic - and other advice for the galaxy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Mark Regev

What is Israel's endgame in attacking Syria?

 By MARK REGEV
Amotz Asa-El

The US Capitol insurrection was 2021's event of the year

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by