The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Sheba to kick-off fourth COVID-19 shot clinical trial

Sheba has been working to get approval for the fourth coronavirus jab trial for several weeks. 

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2021 21:10
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A long-awaited trial to test the impact of receiving a fourth Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will kick off on Monday at Sheba Medical Center, the hospital said.
The trial received approval by the Health Ministry’s Helsinki Committee. 
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
“We will examine the effect of the fourth vaccine on antibody levels and on disease prevention, and we will examine its safety,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, the Sheba doctor and researcher who will lead the trial. “This study is expected to shed light on the additional benefit of giving a fourth dose.
“We will understand whether and to whom it is worth giving a fourth dose,” she added.
The trial will include some 150 Sheba healthcare workers who received their third shot no later than August 20, 2021 and who have a serological result below 700, meaning they no longer have enough antibodies to protect them against the virus
At a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim (credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON) At a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim (credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)
Sheba has been working to get approval for the trial for several weeks. 
In the meantime, the Pandemic Response Team recommended last week that anyone over the age of 60, immunocompromised individuals and medical workers could receive a fourth shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. However, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash has not yet approved the recommendation nor issued specific guidelines for such a campaign and it therefore has not begun in Israel. 


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Nachman Ash Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Deri should be barred from politics - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

The Western Wall should be a place of unity for all Jews - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Daniel Goldman

Will haredim take control of Israel-Diaspora relations? - opinion

 By DANIEL GOLDMAN
Rabbi Rick Jacobs

Implement Kotel agreement and fulfill Isaiah's biblical prophecy - opinion

 By RICK JACOBS
Tomer Cohen, CEO, BUYME

Hybrid happiness: Managing organizational happiness in the new reality

 By TOMER COHEN
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

Israel's COVID-19 team recommends 4th shot for 60+, medical workers

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Legendary Jewish filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen split up

Coen Brothers 521
4

Israeli drug prevents 100% of COVID-19 patients from deteriorating in trial

Medical personnel work at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID-19 patients at the Emile Muller GHRMSA hospital in Mulhouse, France, December 16, 2021
5

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by