Sheba to kick-off fourth COVID-19 shot clinical trial

A long-awaited trial to test the impact of receiving a fourth Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will kick off on Monday at Sheba Medical Center, the hospital said.

The trial received approval by the Health Ministry’s Helsinki Committee.

The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

“We will examine the effect of the fourth vaccine on antibody levels and on disease prevention, and we will examine its safety,” said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, the Sheba doctor and researcher who will lead the trial. “This study is expected to shed light on the additional benefit of giving a fourth dose.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

“We will understand whether and to whom it is worth giving a fourth dose,” she added.

The trial will include some 150 Sheba healthcare workers who received their third shot no later than August 20, 2021 and who have a serological result below 700, meaning they no longer have enough antibodies to protect them against the virus

At a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim (credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON)

Sheba has been working to get approval for the trial for several weeks.