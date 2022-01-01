The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Could losing weight lower the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms? - study

Weight loss could be an important strategy to improve outcomes in COVID-19 patients, especially in the US, where 40% of the population has obesity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 1, 2022 05:23
Two audience members watch the 2007 "Farm Aid" concert in New York in this September 9, 2007, file photo. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILES)
Two audience members watch the 2007 "Farm Aid" concert in New York in this September 9, 2007, file photo.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILES)
Weight loss via surgery can reduce the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic found in a study published on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Surgery.
While it is already known that obesity increases the chances of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms because of impaired respiratory function and heart problems associated with the condition, it was not previously proven that surgical weight loss decreases these risks.
In order to determine whether prior surgical weight loss might reduce the risk of COVID-19 complications, the researchers studied 20,212 adults with obesity, 5,053 of whom had a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or higher and had undergone bariatric surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Health System between 2004 and 2017. This group was compared at a ratio of 1:3 with patients who did not undergo weight-loss surgery. The 15,159 remaining patients were a control group.
Prior to the outbreak, weight loss and death from non-COVID-related causes were examined.
Patients who had received bariatric surgery lost 19% more bodyweight before the COVID-19 outbreak began in Cleveland on March 1, 2020, than those who had not received surgery.
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, US, May 12, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, US, May 12, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)
After the outbreak, four outcomes were assessed: "positive SARS-CoV-2 test result, hospitalization, need for supplemental oxygen, and severe COVID-19 infection (a composite of intensive care unit admission, need for mechanical ventilation, or death)."
Researchers found that the rate of contracting SARS-CoV-2 was comparable, with 9.1 percent of patients who had received bariatric surgery before the outbreak contracting the virus and 8.7 percent of those who had not received surgery contracting the virus. However, the group that had undergone weight loss surgery was 49% less likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, 63% less likely to require supplemental oxygen and 60% less likely to develop severe complications from the disease in comparison to patients who had not undergone weight loss surgery.
The results indicate that "substantial weight loss achieved with surgery was associated with improved outcomes of COVID-19 infection ... [suggesting] that obesity can be a modifiable risk factor for the severity of COVID-19 infection."
This means that weight loss could be an important strategy to improve outcomes in COVID-19 patients, especially in the US, where obesity is widespread.
Steven Nissen, MD, senior study author and Chief Academic Officer of the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic stressed this point, stating, "Striking findings from the current study support the reversibility of the health consequences of obesity in the patients with COVID-19. This study suggests that an emphasis on weight loss as a public health strategy can improve outcomes during the COVID-19 pandemic and future outbreaks or related infectious diseases. That is a very important finding considering that 40% of Americans have obesity."


Tags United States health Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Chief Rabbi David Lau must resign - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is wrong to close its borders to Diaspora Jews - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The UN’s perpetual, painful probe

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The UN - where anti-Israel prejudice remains supreme - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Diaspora Jews’ misplaced anger at Israel’s no-entry policy - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part of the human body - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by