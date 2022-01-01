IDF updates COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions as Omicron cases surge

The IDF has updated its coronavirus guidelines and restrictions for soldiers and officers on Thursday, as COVID-19 infections continue to soar across the country.

Training units will return to the capsule system used extensively by the Israeli military throughout the pandemic, with commanders determining the best method to enforce social distancing according to each unit’s makeup, in order to minimize contact between capsules.

All troops are required to wear masks in closed spaces, such as classrooms, offices and dining rooms, with the only exceptions being operational activities and living quarters.

Families of newly-drafted soldiers will not be allowed to join the soldier at recruitment offices and children of IDF officers without a Green Pass will not be allowed entrance to IDF bases.

Gyms and synagogues at IDF bases will only be opened to 50% capacity, and only to individuals who possess a Green Pass.

An IDF soldier is seen being given the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In addition, the IDF also updated its quarantine guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel.

Vaccinated IDF personnel who come into contact with a potential COVID-19 case must isolate until they receive three negative results, while the unvaccinated must isolate for a further 14 days, or seven, subject to two negative PCR tests.

A vaccinated IDF soldier or officer who lives with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot temporarily separate must stay in isolation until they receive a negative PCR test. Unvaccinated individuals must isolate until the positive household member recovers and will then isolate for a further 14 days, or seven, subject to two negative PCR tests.