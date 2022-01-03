Vaccinated foreign nationals from most countries in the world will be able to enter Israel beginning Sunday, the government announced Monday. In addition, jabbed inbound travelers will only need to quarantine until they receive the results of their PCR test taken upon landing or for the first 24 hours, starting from Tuesday.

In both cases, the new rules will not apply to travelers of countries classified as red – or at the highest level of risk if infection.

At the moment, the list of red countries includes the US, the UK, Canada, France, the UAE, Ethiopia, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey, but the committee tasked with classifying the country recommended to only leave the United Arab Emirates, the US, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey in the red group.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

When South African scientists announced to the world that a new highly-mutated variant was causing a surge in cases in their country at the end of November, Israel immediately closed its borders to all foreigners and required everyone coming back from abroad to quarantine for a minimum of three days – even those fully vaccinated. Soon after it also limited traveling for its own citizens by labeling an increasing number of countries as red – where Israelis cannot travel without governmental permission.

The government said that the measures would only be temporary as they were meant to prevent the variant from penetrating Israel or at least slow it down.

Passengers arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

In the past few days, however, cases have been skyrocketing, a clear sign that Omicron is rampant in Israel.