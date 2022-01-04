The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 vaccine: No side effects in most children – Maccabi

Maccabi Health Services reported that most children did not have symptoms after the shots. No myocarditis cases registered.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 4, 2022 17:58
Children aged 5-11 receive their first first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Maccabi vaccination center in Katsrin, Golan Heights, on November 24, 2021. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Children aged 5-11 receive their first first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Maccabi vaccination center in Katsrin, Golan Heights, on November 24, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Most children ages 5-11 did not experience side effects after receiving the coronavirus Pfizer vaccine and among those who did, between 1% and 2% sought medical help, a report by Maccabi Healthcare Services showed Tuesday.
Maccabi is the second-largest health fund in Israel, with 2.5 million members. Around 85,000 children among its members got vaccinated against coronavirus.
According to the report, similar to what happened with other age groups, also 5 to 11-year-olds experienced more side effects after the second dose compared to the first dose.
In addition, younger children had less side effects compared to older children.
Among children ages 5 and 6, 83% did not report any symptoms after the first dose, and 73% after the second. For the cohort 7-8, the rate were respectively 81 and 71 and for the group 9-11, 75 and 63.
The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Of those who reported symptoms, around 70% experienced local side effects in the area of the injection after both shots, while one-fifth had general issues such as fatigue, headaches and similar following the first vaccine and one-third following the second one.
In addition, around 1% of those inoculated sought for medical help after the first dose and 2% after the second dose.
In the case of 11-year-olds, over 25% of them missed school after the second shot.
No cases of post-vaccination myocarditis were registered among Maccabi members ages 5-11.
Myocarditis is an inflammation to the heart muscle which can be caused by a viral infection, including COVID, but also appears as a reaction to a medication. It has been identified as a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine, especially among young men.
Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control published data also showing that the Pfizer vaccine caused mostly mild side effects in children aged 5 to 11 years. Around 8.7 million such children had been inoculated in the US by then.
The data showed that after the second dose of the vaccine some children reported injection-site pain and other systemic reactions such as fatigue and headache.
The CDC said it also received reports of 11 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years who had received the vaccine. Of them, seven had recovered, and four were recovering at the time of the report.
Reuters contributed to this report. 


