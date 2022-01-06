The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19: What do we know about the new French variant?

"Enough not to be worried," said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 13:39

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2022 13:44
COVID-19 (illustrative) (photo credit: TORANGE)
COVID-19 (illustrative)
(photo credit: TORANGE)
The new variant recently detected in France does not appear to be a cause of concern, said Prof. Cyrille Cohen, the head of the immunology lab at Bar-Ilan University.
The variant, named B.1.640.2, was first revealed in a pre-print study – not peer-reviewed yet – published last week. According to the study by researchers at the Méditerranée Infection Foundation in Marseille, it was detected in 12 individuals last month.
“I’m not so worried,” Cohen said. “We have seen variants like that in the past. This new one is very similar to another variant which was also discovered in France around two months ago, the B.1.640. At the time there were about 30 people identified as infected with it, and it presented a similar number of mutations of the new one. However, nothing bad has happened because it was not as strong as Delta or as Omicron in terms of infectiousness.”
Viruses constantly mutate. While most mutations have no consequences, a cluster of mutations can engender a new variant, and the virus may create a different protein as a consequence. In the case of the coronavirus, the key protein to consider is the spike protein, which is found on the surface of the virus and allows it to penetrate host cells and cause infections.
The new French variant presents around 45 mutations, nine of which are on the spike protein. For perspective, Omicron has around 50 mutations, but over 35 of them are on the spike protein.
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, US, May 12, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, California, US, May 12, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON)
“When we look at the mutations of the new French variant, we are familiar with most of them from other variants,” Cohen said. “There are a few we did not know, but when considering a variant, we need to look at the broader picture. Unless it is able to compete with the prevalent ones, there is not too much to worry about.”
The fact that in two months this lineage of variants has not successfully spread is reassuring, according to the expert, who stressed that there is still what to learn from it.
“The important piece of information in my opinion is that this variant keeps coming back,” he said. “Moreover, as it happened with other variants, it originated from Africa. We need to understand that many countries are not performing genetic sequencing as Western nations are, so we should be aware that there are places where variants are happening and we do not know.”
Cohen pointed out that this is especially true for areas with a high number of people who are not vaccinated or are immunosuppressed.
“This is why everyone needs access to the vaccine,” he said. “Another possibility that we should consider, and I think it is not examined enough, is that variants are happening in animals.”
Cohen emphasized that new variants emerge all the time.
“We need to keep monitoring the situation, but most of them just appear and disappear fast,” he said. “The truth is that more than this French variant, what concerns me is the possibility that Omicron itself mutates again, considering the high number of people getting infected, and then we will have to deal with an ‘Omicron plus’.”


Tags France Coronavirus Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel needs compelling stories, not just facts, to win the PR war - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Faydra Shapiro

Where is the threat to Christians in Israel? - opinion

 By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Gershon Baskin

Ben-Gvir is Kahane's replica and a cancer in Israeli society - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Rafael Medoff

Don't exaggerate Diaspora Jewry's 'distress' amid COVID-19 travel ban - opinion

 By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by