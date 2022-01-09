The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Harsh restrictions on unvaccinated will not work - Ash

Health Ministry D-G Nachman Ash said that he was opposed to a Macron-style policy of harsh restrictions against people who chose not to receive the COVID vaccine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 10:47
Health Ministry D-G Nachman Ash receiving a flu vaccine on October 17, 2021 (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Health Ministry D-G Nachman Ash receiving a flu vaccine on October 17, 2021
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Health Minister D-G Nachman Ash was asked on Sunday morning about his opinion regarding restrictions on nonvaccinated people, similar to the policies adopted by French President Emmanuel Macron, which a poll found that most Israelis supported.
Ash said that he opposed the policy since it raised antagonism and he was not sure if it actually will cause more people to vaccinate and that it would be better to develop better incentives for vaccinations. 
"As time goes on and there is no alternative option, we will have to take steps that will lead to more people getting vaccinated. The level of antibodies in the fourth level returns to the level that was immediately after the third booster dose." 
Ash said that his ministry was acting in order to lower the price of the antigen tests, saying that there is no reason for the at-home test to cost more than ten shekels. Anyone who is vaccinated is required to take a home antigen test; currently, that's over 4 million Israelis. 
Regarding the education system, Ash said that he supported the decision to cancel the "traffic light" system and have schools operate with the same rules as other branches. There is o reason to lock down schools that may not even have a COVID positive student, he said.
FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2. (credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2. (credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Ash said that 17,500 people had tested positive on Saturday, an all-time high on the day that is traditionally far lower than weekdays due to fewer tests. 179 people are in serious condition.


Tags Emmanuel Macron Coronavirus Vaccine Nachman Ash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab MKs have every right to speak Arabic during Knesset debates - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israelis must start taking responsibility for themselves - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Will Putin make Russia great again?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Meet Mansour Abbas’ radical Jewish adviser - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest
5

COVID-19 travel: Likely no more red countries by next week – health official

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by