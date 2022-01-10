The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19: Pfizer and Moderna prepare vaccine against Omicron

The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna say they are preparing a booster targeting Omicron. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is still unsure if there is a need for the fourth booster.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 17:15
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses.
THOUGH PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu has touted his close relationship with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla (on April 23), Levy was the one to sign the first contract for eight million doses.
(photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said a vaccine effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be ready in March.
Bourla says the vaccine will also target the other variants currently circulating, CNBC reported. 
Bourla doesn't know if there is a need for the fourth booster, but Pfizer will still prepare doses for countries that want it ready. He says Pfizer will conduct experiments to determine if another dose is necessary. 
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told CNBC on Monday that the company is preparing a booster targeting Omicron for this fall and it will be entering clinical trials soon. 
Bancel says people aged 50 and above, immunocompromised and other high-risk groups may need an annual booster.
Israelis receiving their fourth vaccine, January 3, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Israelis receiving their fourth vaccine, January 3, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel has made a fourth dose of Pfizer and BioNTechs's vaccine available to people over 60, the immunocompromised, and healthcare workers.
Israeli researchers found that the fourth booster increases antibodies that protect against the virus fivefold a week after the shot is administered.


