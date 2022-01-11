The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Spain's PharmaMar says potential COVID-19 treatment shows efficacy against Omicron

The results of the trials were released in a paper published in the scientific journal Life Science Alliance, PharmaMar said.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 10:30

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2022 10:31
Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Spain's PharmaMar said on Tuesday trials made in vitro and on animals showed its Plitidepsin drug had positive antiviral effects on the variants of COVID-19, including Omicron.
The results of Phase I trials have shown the drug, also known as Aplidin, had a powerful antiviral activity against all the variants in vitro and distribution into the lungs of animals tested, resulting in a 99% reduction of viral load in the lungs, the company said.
The paper also reported the positive effects of Phase I and II trials on patients.
"All data we have seen so far with Plitidepsin corroborate our initial hypothesis of its activity as antiviral," PharmaMar's Jose Maria Fernandez Sousa said in a statement.
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words ''OMICRON SARS-COV-2'' in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO) People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words ''OMICRON SARS-COV-2'' in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
The drug is being tested in final Phase III trials on patients.
Shares in PharmaMar rose 5.3% in early trading.
Plitidepsin is a drug developed by PharmaMar originally to treat cancer but has an effect as an antiviral


