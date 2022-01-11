COVID: Israel needs to prepare for surge in sick children - Ash

Israeli hospitals should be ready for a high number of hospitalized children, and prepare appropriate environments for this purpose, Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash instructed on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer reopened its Coronavirus Unit at the Safra Children’s Hospital. The Shaare Zedek Medical Center also held discussions on setting up an area of its Wilf Children’s Hospital ready to accommodate COVID patients.

As of Tuesday, Israel had 44 children hospitalized with the virus, 10 more than on the previous day. Of them, less than five were in serious condition. While the figures were still limited, the concern among health officials and professionals is that in the upcoming days, they will surge.

As hospitals get ready to face the situation, there is also an awareness that when it comes to how Omicron affects the young, there is still a lot that remains unknown, as two experts noted.

“Omicron is thought to be less violent than Delta, but if we consider the high number of infected, we could get to a lot of hospitalizations,” Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi, deputy director of the children’s hospital at Sheba said. “If we look at the numbers from New York, they’re quite scary. They have seen a 500% increase in the hospitalization rate among children.”

Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December16, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Children can be seriously affected by the virus on three different levels. There are those who develop serious symptoms due to the infection itself, mostly related to respiratory problems. There are children who experience only a mild or even asymptomatic infection, but a few weeks later they present the condition known as pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS), which is a serious condition that can include fever, inflammation, acute abdominal pain and more. Finally, there is the so-called long COVID, which involves fatigue, confusion, difficult breathing and more. Usually, long COVID does not require hospitalization.

In previous waves, most children severely sick as a consequence of COVID in Israel presented with PIMS.

According to Ashkenazi, about 300 children have been hospitalized with the syndrome in the country so far.

However, looking at what it is happening in New York, the surge is due to the symptoms connected with the infections, and this might be worrisome, Ashkenazi said. He also noted that it is too early to see how Omicron behaves with regards to PIMS.

“So far, most of the children who presented serious symptoms because of the infection had underlying conditions, while those who developed PIMS were healthy,” he said. “At the moment, the number of patients in Israel is small and we are not noticing differences between Omicron and Delta, but we do not have enough experience. Unfortunately I believe that in a month we will have more information.”

THE CURRENT burden on Israel’s hospitals is also complicated by the fact that there are also children hospitalized due to the flu or other respiratory diseases, which last winter basically disappeared.

“We are entering the Omicron season with a very high hospitalization rate from other winter viruses,” said Wilf director Prof. Yechiel Schlesinger. “The situation is already very tense.”

He said further, “As far as the new variant is concerned, I believe that every day we will know more. At the moment it looks like the disease is milder, but we are seeing more corona patients than in the past, and I unfortunately expect that it is going to get worse.”

Currently, there does not appear to be specific differences between age groups, other than that older children can be vaccinated and therefore tend to show up to the hospitals less frequently.

Among the patients there are some newborns.

“Most babies are born from vaccinated mothers, and they receive antibodies through the placenta that give them some protection, but some develop a fever,” Ashkenazi said. “It usually passes in a few days, but because they are so small, they need to be hospitalized. When they arrive, we do not even know what caused the fever.”

In terms of the symptoms doctors have been seeing, Schlesinger said there are children with fever, difficulties breathing and low levels of oxygen in the blood.

“We also have children hospitalized for other reasons, such as appendicitis, who also happen to be infected, and this creates a tremendous stress because of the logistical arrangements that are needed in such cases,” he added.

Asked if he is worried, Ashkenazi said he is, at least partially.

“I would say that I’m concerned,” he remarked. “We still do not know what is the reason behind the high numbers of hospitalizations we are seeing in the US. The Israeli healthcare system is excellent and we are ready to treat these children, but we need the tools.”

His recommendation to parents is to vaccinate children and all those who surround them who can be inoculated. For the youngest, he recommended maintaining their routine but at the same time, avoiding unessential gatherings, especially indoors.

Schlesinger also recommended that all children who can should get vaccinated.

“I do not want to say that I am worried but I do think it is essential that we are prepared for much higher numbers, including of children severely ill,” he concluded.