Omicron: Just another virus or a cause for concern?

Over the past week alone, Israel’s Health Ministry reported 276,671 new COVID-19 cases, marking an increase of 194.8% from the previous week. The Omicron wave is making its way through the population at an unprecedented rate, as seen by the record-breaking high of 48,200 cases in a single day last Thursday.

With that, however, it is undeniable that so far the Omicron variant appears to be milder than its predecessors. Although the number of serious cases is rising, and currently stands at 395, an increase of 184.2% since the previous week, it is rising more slowly than it had done in the past.

At the peak of the Delta wave, Israel saw over 700 serious cases of the virus, and the number of infected was much lower overall.

The seemingly less severe impact of Omicron on the health of those infected, coupled with the rate of infection crippling workplaces due to the sheer number of people in quarantine, has led some to call for looser restrictions, saying the current model needs to be re-examined.

On Saturday evening, Prof. Idit Madot of Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) took to Facebook with a strongly worded opinion on Israel’s current coronavirus restrictions and precautions.

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

“These days we are marking two years since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and unfortunately, if there is one thing that still drives the decision-makers in this field, it is anxiety and the feeling of fear,” she began.

“The Omicron variant belongs to the coronavirus family but there is nothing there to compare it to previous strains, like the Alpha or Delta strain we experienced which caused a prolonged and severe illness that caused fatal health damage with frequent need for respiration. That was then. That is not now – not Omicron.

“In fact for a month now we have been seeing and understanding that the omicron strain is highly contagious but has minimal potential for damage. Minimal! We can see this, we do not have a single Omicron patient on a respirator here at Ichilov, not one,” Madot continued on.

However, despite there not being a single Omicron patient on a respirator at Ichilov, that is not to say none exist elsewhere in the country.

As of Friday, a total of 92 serious coronavirus patients are on ventilators across the country, an increase of 23 from just two days before.

“Unfortunately, instead of treating this strain accordingly, people are forced to be imprisoned in their homes and we are in a de-facto lockdown and the State is on the verge of collapse. Tell me, have we gone mad?”

Madot continued, voicing an opinion that has taken hold in recent weeks, that isolation periods should be shortened, or even ended.

“The madness of quarantine should be re-evaluated,” she said. “Certainly for the asymptomatic. Certainly for the children who are owed a routine life- we rob them of childhood, development, learning, and give them fears and mental disorders… anyone who feels unwell should stay at home. Everyone else – go out freely and just do one thing – wear a mask.”

But do other medical professionals agree with Madot? Is Omicron really just another virus? Are the restrictions really disproportionate?

Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, Department of Public Health director at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, cautioned that although Omicron does present more mildly than previous strains, caution must still be taken.

"While it is quite clear that Omicron clinical effects are less prominent than previous variants we can still find severe effects in high-risk groups,” Davidovitch explained, clarifying that while it may be time to re-examine the current strategies that are in place for fighting the coronavirus, the threat of the Omicron variant must still be taken seriously.

“Authorities and the public are making great efforts to successfully deal with the pandemic, in a ‘living with coronavirus’ approach while saving lives and continuing with life. At any point, it is our professional duty to re-examine the situation and pinpoint the response to the pandemic, while placing public health at the center,” he explained.

“It is essential to make sure that someone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, stays at home in order to avoid infecting others. In addition to encouraging immunization against the coronavirus, action should be taken to encourage immunization against influenza and to maintain general health.

“Herd immunity is achieved through vaccines, not through mass infections,” he added.

“I think that the current wave should be addressed partially with similar tools such as vaccination and isolation for positive and symptomatic patients, but on the other hand because of the widespread transmission in the community we need to prioritize protecting mainly the elderly and high-risk groups.”

Davidovitch expanded on the ways in which the burden placed on the health system could be lessened while still keeping the public safe, which he believes involves more than just Madot’s instructions to simply just wear a mask.

“Ways should be explored to improve the protection of front line health workers, by providing better ventilation, better masks, and improving the capabilities of remote treatment.

“Priority should be given to focusing on testing for contact with symptomatic cases for high-risk people or to treating high-risk people. Of course, those who test positive should remain in isolation in order to avoid infecting others,” he said in disagreement with Madot’s viewpoint that asymptomatic cases should not require a quarantine period.

Another aspect of Omicron which remains largely unknown is the long-term effect that it can have on people, even if the original case of the virus was mild. Speaking to the Post, Prof. Cyrille Cohen, head of immunotherapy at Bar-Ilan University, explained the lack of knowledge when it comes to the Omicron variant and long-term health issues.

“Most of the long term effects of COVID-19 are only visible after three months, and Omicron has only been around for a month and a half, so at the moment it’s very difficult to know about the long term effects.”

Regarding the idea that Omicron is less severe and therefore the current restrictions are no longer necessary, Cohen said that while it does look optimistic, it is too early to be certain that the overall risk is minimal.

“It is assumed that because the disease is less severe in general, long term effects might also be less severe, but this is only an assumption, and we need more data on the subject,” he explained.

“We do see that in general, the disease is less problematic, it’s true that it is highly contagious but Omicron patients are discharged earlier than Delta, and the disease, in general, is less severe, and on that front, it is undoubtedly good news.”