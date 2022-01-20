The end of quarantine for children: All you need to know

From next Thursday, January 27, children in Israel will no longer be required to quarantine after coming into contact with a positive coronavirus case. Here are the new regulations:
- The new outline will apply to students of all ages in the following institutions: Nursery or kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, high school, and the in the religious education systems.
- Students will be required to take two antigen tests a week, on Sunday and Wednesday.
- If the test is negative, the student will arrive at school as usual.
- IIf the test is positive, the student must not arrive at school and must take an additional test at a coronavirus testing center. If the result is negative, the student will return to school. If positive, the student will follow the Health Ministry requirements for quarantine and remain home for five days, returning to school after a negative test on both day four and day five.
- Students who come into contact with verified coronavirus patients will no longer be required to enter quarantine.
- Students will receive free home tests in order to ease the financial costs of the tests.
- Students with symptoms should not come to school and should instead take an additional antigen test.