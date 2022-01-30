COVID-19 in Israel: R rate drops below one for first time since November

The downward trend in new daily cases that Israel saw toward the end of last week continued over the weekend, with some 45,260 new cases being recorded on Saturday, an additional decrease from the previous day’s 53,000.

While numbers are regularly lower over the weekend due to reduced testing and therefore do not always accurately represent the true state of the current wave, the consistent decline in the reproduction (R) rate, which currently stands at 0.95, indicates that the Omicron wave is ebbing, and not just for the weekend.

On December 30, 2021, as the Omicron variant started to take hold of Israel, the R rate stood at 2.12.

Significantly fewer tests were taken on Saturday than were taken during the week, and there was a positive return rate of 27% for the 167,646 tests taken.

Serious cases continued to rise, however, and are predicted to do so for some days still, with some estimating that they will reach as high as 1,200 before beginning to decline. Health Ministry data on Sunday showed a total of 1,069 serious cases, an increase of 59 from the previous day.

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

This marks the second day in a row that Israel has reported over 1,000 serious cases for the first time in almost a year. The last time Israel saw serious cases reach highs of over 1,000 was in February 2021 before vaccines had become widely available.

Speaking at the start of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed cautious optimism at the stabilization of the Omicron wave but warned against celebrating prematurely.

"We are seeing the beginning of a trend of stabilization in the Omicron wave," he started.

"I intentionally choose these words to avoid the 'end of semester' atmosphere, and celebrating the end of Omicron is out of place. Right now, at this time we are dealing with congestion in the hospitals and a very high number of infected people."

Continuing on, Bennett addressed the new testing system being implemented in educational institutions across the country, under which students are required to take antigen tests twice a week to prevent to spread of the virus.

"Parents should take responsibility, making sure to test their children properly and only send them to school if they feel well."

"A few more weeks like this," he concluded, "if we all act responsibly - together we will overcome this wave as well."

Israel’s Green Pass system is set to expire on February 1, and whether or not it will be renewed has yet to be decided.

The Yesh Atid party, headed by Yair Lapid, announced on Sunday morning that they would support extending the regulations by several days, until a more updated system is put into place.

"There is no doubt that change is needed in light of the current situation. But for the time being, we agree to the Health Ministry's request to extend the Green Pass regulations by several days in order to regulate the situation in Ben-Gurion Airport," their statement read.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope), however, said he opposed the approval of any further extension being made to the Green Pass regulations, saying there was no longer any understandable epidemiological purpose to re-implement it.

Sa’ar announced via Twitter on Sunday morning that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, sharing a photo of two positive antigen tests.