The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

New vaccines developed capable of single-dose protection

Scientists have developed new SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that provide stronger protection through a single dose and protect against emerging variants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 14:54

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 15:32
Israelis receiving their fourth coronavirus vaccine, January 3, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis receiving their fourth coronavirus vaccine, January 3, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Scientists at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia have developed new SARS-CoV-2 vaccines that prove to elicit stronger neutralizing antibodies and are capable of single-dose protection. 

Utilizing computational modeling and in vitro screening, scientists have added glycans to the SARS-CoV receptor-binding domain (RBD) and assessed the effects, according to a report published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports

An RBD is a key part of a virus that allows it to dock to body receptors to gain entry into cells and lead to infection.

They demonstrated that "glycan-coated RBD immunogens elicit stronger neutralizing antibodies" and allow for vaccines that can protect against multiple variants or strains of SARS-CoV-2.

Through animal experiments, researchers found that these vaccines enhance immunogenicity and prove to significantly increase durable immunity.

Specialist freezers await distribution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the NHS from a secure location in Britain this undated handout obtained December 5, 2020. (credit: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Specialist freezers await distribution of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the NHS from a secure location in Britain this undated handout obtained December 5, 2020. (credit: PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

They should also alleviate cold chain requirements for global vaccine distribution, have increased efficacy when administered as a single dose or as a booster, and improve immunogenicity in the elderly and immunocompromised populations.

 "A difficulty with current vaccines is that neutralizing antibodies decline over time,”  says Daniel Kulp, Ph.D, associate professor in the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at The Wistar Institute and corresponding author of the study.

Researchers monitored mice immunized with RBD past six months and found that the vaccine provided prolonged protection. 

"This is among the first next-generation vaccines that will have more advanced features and broader protection," Kulp said. 

These new vaccines should protect against emerging variants that reduce or evade current vaccine-induced immunity. 

Co-author David B. Weiner, Ph.D, says the “current vaccine effects on reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern including Delta and Omicron could be improved for their breadth of protection as well as their immune potency.” 

Researchers are currently seeking funding to begin human trials of the vaccine.



Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by