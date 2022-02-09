The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 booster shot can cause irregular menstrual periods - Health Ministry

Women and young people are more susceptible to experiencing the side effects of the booster shot, a Health Ministry study showed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2022 16:52
A nurse prepares corona booster shots, which Israel was the first country to introduce. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A nurse prepares corona booster shots, which Israel was the first country to introduce.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Some 10% of Israeli women experienced irregular menstrual periods after receiving the COVID-19 booster shot, a new Health Ministry study on the side effects of the third vaccine published on Wednesday shows.

The Health Ministry study sought to examine the prevalence of symptoms developed 21 to 30 days after receiving Pfizer's booster vaccine.

Women and young people are more susceptible to experiencing the side effects of the booster shot, the study showed. Additionally, the most common symptom reported in the study is irregular menstruation, with 10% of women up to the age of 54 who participated in the study reporting to have experienced the side effect. 

The study found that most side effects reported were extremely mild and passed after three days at the most.

In addition, neurological and allergic reactions were found to be much less common than with previous COVID-19 vaccines as only 4% reported to have experienced such reactions to the vaccine. However, the minority who have experienced allergic and neurological reactions reported having experienced such effects after a longer period of time.

A girl experiences menstrual cramps and period pains (Illustrative) (credit: Wikimedia Commons) A girl experiences menstrual cramps and period pains (Illustrative) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Overall, the study found that most of the symptoms reported by the participants were less severe compared to previous vaccines.

Some 2,049 Israelis over the age of 18 participated in the study, with an almost even split of males (51%) and females (49%). The Health Ministry examined the side effects for three different age groups (18-39, 40-59, 60+).



Tags Israel Health Ministry menstruation COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by