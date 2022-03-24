Easing of COVID-19 restrictions postponed an additional month

Israel will postpone the removal of additional COVID-19 regulations by a month, moving the expiration date to May 1 instead of the originally agreed upon April 1.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz held a consultation on Thursday with the heads of Israel's healthcare providers and many other relevant government bodies regarding the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and spread of the BA.2 variant.

Bennett accepted the Health Ministry's postpone downgrading Israel's COVID-19 policy to a "between the waves" from April 1 to May 1.

Instead, Bennett made the decision to retain the Home Front Command and Health Ministry command centers, the COVID regulations in schools and municipalities and the testing efforts. These include sewage monitoring, the purchase of antigen test kits and supplying schools with air filters.

The healthcare providers and the government's publicity agency presented Bennett with a new plan called "Whoever Saves," based on the Talmudic passage "whoever saves a life, it is considered as if he saved an entire world."

Test tubes labelled ''COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive'' are seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

The plan's goal is to increase vaccination among people aged 60 and over by providing the healthcare providers with incentives to reach higher numbers, sending out text messages, a mainstream and social media campaign and more.

Bennett was also provided with a comprehensive plan in case of the appearance of a new variant, including quickly closing the sky and border crossings in order to prevent its entrance into Israel.