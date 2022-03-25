COVID-19 in Israel: Cases continue to rise with 12,000 testing positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel continues its upward trend, with 12,003 new cases of the novel coronavirus diagnosed in Israel on Thursday, out of 66,986 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The number of cases started to rise at the beginning of this week already, as health experts warn of another wave, though serious cases haven't risen yet and have remained steady. The R rate currently stands at 1.43.

Of them, 300 are in serious condition, 150 are in critical condition, 131 are intubated, and 21 are connected to ECMO breathing machines.

The positivity rate stands at 17.92%.

So far, 746,805 Israelis received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million received, their second and 6.7 million received their first.

CORONAVIRUS ‘CZAR’ Prof. Salman Zarka attends a press conference in Jerusalem on Sunday (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Sixty-six patients are in moderate condition and 387 are in light condition.

The death toll stands at 10,460.

Some hospitals are over their capacity limit, like Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital, which is at 107%, and the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, which is at 104%.

Yesterday, the Israeli government announced that it would postpone by a month the expected removal of coronavirus restrictions that the county has been under for months now, citing the recent uptick in cases and the spread of the BA.2 variant.