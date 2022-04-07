Being around friends makes you less cautious about COVID-19 - study

People are less likely to be cautious about COVID-19 when they are with their friends in comparison to when they are with acquaintances or strangers, a new study has found.

The peer-reviewed study entitled “Friend-Shield Protection From the Crowd: How Friendship Makes People Feel Invulnerable to COVID-19” was published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology and authored by Eline L.E De Vries and Hyunjung Crystal Lee.

The study’s authors set out to understand the relationship between COVID-19 and friendship, and whether or not the presence of friends would make a person less likely to follow COVID-19 safety procedures.

During the two years of the pandemic, people have often limited their interactions to just their closest social circle, explain the study’s authors, which may have had unintended consequences despite the good intention.

Through a series of experiments the authors concluded that yes, the sense of safety that stems from the psychological closeness of friends reduces perceived virus infection risks. This same reduced risk perception is not present when a person is with acquaintances or strangers.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

The first research experiment saw a total of 495 participants split into two groups. One group was asked to write down memories of a close friend, while the others wrote about a distant acquaintance. Then, all participants were asked to read a news article on the risk of severe COVID, depending on unhealthy eating and preventative measures.

After reading the article, participants were asked to select one item to buy from an online store offering a selection of snacks and COVID-19 safety products (such as masks and hand sanitizers) built specifically for the study by the researchers.

The participants were not informed that the website was purpose-built for the study, nor that it was related to the study in any way. Instead, they were offered a “coupon” in return for participating in the study that would allow them to purchase one product included in a special offer on the website. All products in the offer were priced the same, in order to ensure that participants were not swayed by price or any other outside factors.

Participants who wrote about close friends in their survey had a 27% chance of picking an unhealthy food item instead of a COVID-19 safety product. In contrast, only 21% of people who wrote about acquaintances chose a food item, indicating an increased amount of risk-taking behaviors in those thinking about friends compared to those thinking about acquaintances.

The second experiment saw 262 participants with no history of COVID-19 into three groups. They were then told to imagine that they had been infected with COVID-19, either by a friend, an acquaintance or a stranger, depending on the group.

They were then asked how much they planned to spend on health protection items over the next two months, in the context of the risk of exposure that they had been told to imagine.

Those who had imagined being infected by a friend planned to spend only $9.28 on preventative products over the next two months on average, in comparison to $18.84 being spent by those imagining infection via an acquaintance, or $21.36 by those imagining being infected by a stranger.

These findings, write the authors of the study, suggest that “associating an imagined virus infection with friendship may lead to less protective health behavior, as indicated by reduced future spending on health protection products when the initial (imagined) virus infection is transmitted by a friend rather than by more distant others.”

In order to confirm the results of the second experiment, the researchers attempted to replicate the findings in the field for the third study, recruiting 109 people who had been previously infected with COVID-19 and who knew how they had been infected.

Of the 109 participants, 45% contracted COVID-19 from a family member, 26.6% from a friend, 14.7% from an acquaintance and 13.8% contracted the virus from a stranger. The experiment found that participants infected by friends were less likely to believe they would be reinfected than those infected by acquaintances or strangers.

Based on the findings of the study, the authors advised that going forward, COVID-19 public health campaigns should caution against the tendency to reduce protective measures when with friends and family.

Commenting on the results, De Vries stated that “health safety campaigns should make greater efforts to inform the public regarding the friend-shield effect and aim for a more holistic response to future pandemics by taking both physical infection rates and psychological risk perceptions into account.”