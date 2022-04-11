Will Passover cause a rise in COVID-19 cases in Israel?

With Passover just around the corner, Israel’s tourism industry is back, and busier than ever. After two years of closures, partial or complete, and limited international travel, Ben-Gurion Airport is set to see more foot traffic than it has since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with as many as 75,000 passengers expected to pass through its halls in just one day.

What does this mean for the spread of COVID-19 in Israel?

Over the day on Sunday, a total of 4,178 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel, a large decrease from just a week prior when over 10,000 new cases were recorded on Sunday alone.

The number of positive tests has decreased as well, with only 8.82% of 47,377 PCR and antigen tests returning a positive result. The R-rate has dropped back down to 0.72 after briefly rising above one at the end of last month, indicating that all-in-all, cases are steadily decreasing.

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

But will the increased tourism over Passover change that?

Over the past seven days, 329 coronavirus cases in Israel were traced back to people who entered the country from abroad within the five days prior to infection. Of that number, 42 came from Germany, 31 from France, 29 from the United Kingdom, 24, from Greece, 21 from America, and 9 from the UAE. The remainder of infected travelers entered Israel from various other countries on the European continent

One week prior, on April 4, the number of coronavirus cases traced back to people entering Israel from abroad was almost double the number, with 614 people thought to have been infected with the virus abroad before entering Israel.

While it’s hard to know how many new cases will be brought into the country over the coming days as tourism ramps up, it does appear that cases entering Israel from abroad are on the decline, and so the increase in tourism may not bring with it such an increase in international coronavirus cases after all.

However, the efforts in place at Ben-Gurion Airport to keep COVID-19 out of Israel have left the airport workers overworked and understaffed, a problem that the government is working to resolve without damaging the procedures which keep the spread of international covid cases to a minimum.

On Sunday, the Knesset Economy Committee approved amendments to the COVID-19 regulations at Ben-Gurion Airport in an effort to alleviate some of the current overload. These amendments include canceling the ban on non-essential people entering the airport, thereby allowing attendants to help deal with passengers and speed up the check-in process.

As of yet, these amendments have not yet come into effect, with airport-goers taking to social media with photos of densely packed lines at the check-in counters and reports of little-to-no movement.

בדרך למדריד עם הילד לראות כדורגל. אין זוועה גדולה יותר מהתור המטורף הזה.כבר לא היתה להם ברירה והוציאו אותנו מהתור לעלות למטוס. pic.twitter.com/K8VMsS5WP9 — amird (@Aday78) April 10, 2022

Another aspect of Passover that is cause for concern with regard to COVID-19 is the Seder, which takes place on the first night of Passover and is traditionally a family event, meaning that whole extended families will be gathering across the country, an event that could potentially cause an increase in cases.

In order to try and prevent this from happening, the Health Ministry has issued a directive, in several languages, on precautions that people can take to ensure that they stay healthy and safe while spending time with family.

Included in the directive was the advice for those aged 60 and over to receive a fourth dose of the vaccine before the holiday if they have not yet done so. Beyond that, the Health Ministry advised that people perform an at-home antigen test ahead of the Seder, stressing the importance of staying home if unwell.

"For us to have a truly happy holiday, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is still here and that we must be careful and protect those most vulnerable from the Omicron variant," reads the statement. "This is what it means to live alongside COVID-19."