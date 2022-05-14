The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
93% of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2021 unvaccinated - study

The median age of symptomatic pregnant women was 28 years old.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 14, 2022 23:39
Pregnant woman (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Pregnant woman (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A vast majority (93%) of women who were both pregnant and hospitalized with COVID-19 were found to be unvaccinated, according to a study published in Research Square last Monday.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed by a journal, completed a medical chart abstraction for approximately 336 hospitalized pregnant women to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 amongst 905 total pregnant in the study. Participants in the study also included non-pregnant women ages between the ages of 15 and 49.

The median age of symptomatic pregnant women was 28 years old; 12% of them have asthma and nearly 9% of them reported having hypertension.

More than 70% of pregnant women in the study were hospitalized during their third trimester.

A small amount (5.4%) of pregnant women that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the study had abortions while 3.5% had stillbirths.

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Previous studies conducted have concluded that pregnant women are at higher risk of disease outcomes such as COVID-19.



