A vast majority (93%) of women who were both pregnant and hospitalized with COVID-19 were found to be unvaccinated, according to a study published in Research Square last Monday.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed by a journal, completed a medical chart abstraction for approximately 336 hospitalized pregnant women to be infected with SARS-CoV-2 amongst 905 total pregnant in the study. Participants in the study also included non-pregnant women ages between the ages of 15 and 49.

The median age of symptomatic pregnant women was 28 years old; 12% of them have asthma and nearly 9% of them reported having hypertension.

More than 70% of pregnant women in the study were hospitalized during their third trimester.

A small amount (5.4%) of pregnant women that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the study had abortions while 3.5% had stillbirths.

Previous studies conducted have concluded that pregnant women are at higher risk of disease outcomes such as COVID-19.