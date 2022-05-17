The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT

It is unclear how much demand there is for the third dose in the age group.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2022 01:49

Updated: MAY 17, 2022 01:51
The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

US health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer PFE.N/BioNTech's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization last month.

They have cited data from a mid-to-late-stage study showing the third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group.

Pfizer/BioNTech's new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated handout photo. (credit: PFIZER/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

It is unclear how much demand there is for the third dose in the age group. Just 28.8% of children aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A meeting of outside vaccine experts on an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been scheduled for Thursday, the report said.

The FDA declined to comment, while Pfizer and BioNTech did not respond to requests for comment.



