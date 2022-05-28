The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
One in five COVID-19 survivors aged 18-64 experience post-COVID symptoms -study

The study also found that people who have already had COVID-19 are at double the risk of developing respiratory conditions or pulmonary embolism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2022 05:47

Updated: MAY 28, 2022 05:48
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

One in five individuals between 18 and 64 years old and one in four who are at least 65 years old experience at least one condition due to prior COVID-19, and people who have already had COVID-19 are at double the risk of developing respiratory conditions or pulmonary embolism, according to a new study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The researchers gathered health data from March 2020-November 2021 for people in the United States aged 18 or older, accounting for 26 conditions often linked to post-COVID among people who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, and compared these cases to patients who had not previously been diagnosed with the disease. The researchers followed each case for between a month and a year until one or more post-COVID symptoms were observed or until November 1, 2021.

The researchers found that 38% of patients 18 years old or older experienced a post-COVID condition compared with 16% of the control group, symptoms affected multiple systems and included hematologic, renal, endocrine, gastrointestinal, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurologic, and psychiatric symptoms.

Test tubes labelled ''COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive'' are seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Test tubes labelled ''COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive'' are seen in this illustration picture taken January 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Patient age groups

Furthermore, the researchers found that 35.4% of patients aged 18-64 experienced a post-COVID condition compared with 14.6% of that age group in the control group, while 45.4% of patients aged 65 or older experienced a post-COVID condition compared with 18.5% of that age group in the control group.

The findings suggest that those who have been previously infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are significantly more likely to have post-COVID symptoms than those who have not been previously infected.

The study added that the wider implementation of COVID-19 prevention strategies and routine assessments for people who have had COVID-19 is essential in order to minimize the occurrence of post-COVID symptoms, especially among those older than 65.



Tags scientific study Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
