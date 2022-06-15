The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

New COVID-19 variant unlikely to appear - Israeli expert

Latest Omicron sub-variants can infect even those who have been vaccinated and infected in the past and cause mostly mild symptoms.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 16:15
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

The original Omicron variant of COVID-19 has almost disappeared in Israel, with its sub-variant called BA.2 being overtaken by BA.4 and now by BA5, which comprises almost half of those infected, according to Prof. Shmuel Benenson, head of the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC). 

Like BA.4, BA.5 was also first detected in South Africa, having been found in a sample collected on February 25 of this year in KwaZulu-Natal. BA.4 and BA.5 share many of the same mutations as the original Omicron variant, but have more in common with the BA.2 variant. They also possess a number of additional mutations, some of which could change their characteristics. 

The two sub-variants are often discussed together because the mutations in their spike protein gene are identical, even though they differ in mutations found elsewhere. The spike protein is important because this is what the virus uses to infect human cells and therefore determines how easily the virus is transmitted. It is also the part of the virus used in most COVID-19 vaccines.

Experts say that survivors of earlier Omicron strains can get reinfected by BA.5, but they are unlikely to become seriously ill if they have been vaccinated fully

Benenson

While the new coronavirus that exploded into our lives over two-and-a-half years ago has been very unpredictable, it is unlikely that a totally new variant that kills large numbers and against which there is no vaccine protection will appear, Benenson told The Jerusalem Post. “The Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines that were given in Israel and around the world protected well against infection with the early variants but not against the Omicron variant that took over or against their sub-variants.”

“The Pfizer, Moderna and other vaccines that were given in Israel and around the world protected well against infection with the early variants but not against the Omicron variant that took over or against their sub-variants.”

Prof. Shmuel Benenson
Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Moderna has reportedly developed a vaccine specifically against Omicron, but it has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and thus not used anywhere. But fortunately, said the infectious disease expert – who moved last November to SZMC after 16 years at the Hadassah-University Medical Center and prior to that spent eight years at SZMC – the infection causes only mild symptoms in most people if they were fully vaccinated or were infected with COVID-19 in the past. 

“I think the vaccine is less effective against B5, and we were vaccinated months ago for the last time,” noted Benenson, “but anyone is elderly, has a weak immune system or suffers from chronic diseases who was never vaccinated or got only some of the shots and was not infected before must get vaccinated now.” Fortunately, SZMC has not patients who became very sick due to B5. There are, however, people seriously ill with chronic diseases and were tested and found to have been infected. Fortunately, there are various pills that are given to people at risk who have been infected to prevent them from becoming seriously ill, he said.

There is not enough information on how many Israelis have been infected in recent months, as few people are going for testing so the Health Ministry has no exact data. People who have symptoms should do an antigen test and, if positive, stay at home and try not to infect others, he continued. “There are probably many times more the 5,000+ daily infections that are reported,” said Benenson, who is not in favor of people getting a fifth vaccination unless it was developed specifically for the variant that has taken over. “Reports on how many have been infected are not accurate, but you can’t hide the number who are seriously ill, as they are in the hospitals.”

In the coming weeks, “there may be people who were infected and become seriously ill, so we have to be on guard,” he added. “At SZMC, we had stopped wearing masks at meetings, but now we have begun to use them again at such gatherings as well as everywhere else in the hospital.” Benenson himself was infected early this year but fortunately developed only a sore throat. 

Fifty-eight years old and the father of four, he holds degrees from the Faculty of Medicine and the School of Clinical Epidemiology at Hebrew University and served as a pilot and flight instructor in the IAF. He is widely regarded as one of Israel’s leading experts in the field of infectious disease control.

Even if the Health Ministry were to favor mandatory mask-wearing again, he doesn’t believe that many Israelis will follow such orders. But those at risk, including the elderly and those in geriatric institutions who have been vaccinated, should wear masks indoors



Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Mutation Assuta Health Omicron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
5

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by