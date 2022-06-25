The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Almost 20 million people saved due to COVID-19 vaccines in first year

One in five lives lost in low-income countries due to COVID could have been prevented with proper vaccine access.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 10:40
Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

An estimated 19.8 million people could have died, had the coronavirus vaccine not rolled out, in the first year of vaccination alone, a new study published in The Lancet says.

According to the peer-reviewed study, which was carried out by Imperial College London researchers at the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, out of a potential 31.4 million coronavirus deaths globally, the vaccination campaign rollout prevented 63% potential deaths.

However, the study found that "inadequate access" to coronavirus vaccines in low-income countries severely harmed the potential impact of the COVID-19 Vaccine Access initiative (COVAX).

"If the targets set out by the WHO had been achieved, we estimate that roughly 1 in 5 of the estimated lives lost due to COVID-19 in low-income countries could have been prevented," said lead author Dr. Oliver Watson.

More deaths could have been prevented

Indeed, according to the study's unique comparative analysis algorithm, almost 600,000 deaths could have been avoided had the World Health Organization's target of vaccinating 40% of the population in each country with two or more doses by the end of 2021 been met.

Additionally, over 81,000 deaths could have been prevented, had the COVAX goal of vaccinating 20% of the populations of all countries involved with two doses by the end of 2021 been met.

"Ensuring fair access to vaccines is crucial, but requires more than just donating vaccines," said study co-author Professor Azra Ghani. "Improvements in vaccine distribution and infrastructure, as well as coordinated efforts to combat vaccine misinformation and improve vaccine demand, are needed. Only then can we ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from these life-saving technologies."

"Improvements in vaccine distribution and infrastructure, as well as coordinated efforts to combat vaccine misinformation and improve vaccine demand, are needed. Only then can we ensure that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from these life-saving technologies."

Professor Azra Ghani

Methodology

To reach these estimates, the researchers used a model of coronavirus transmissions by country per recorded data referring to COVID-19-related deaths within the first year of the global vaccination program, between December 8, 2020 and December 8, 2021.

However, there was a reasonable concern over under-reporting of deaths in countries that did not monitor the issue as thoroughly, and so another analysis was integrated which incorporated estimates of excess deaths above those expected in that same time frame.

According to Imperial College London, the researchers used "estimates of all-cause excess mortality" wherever official data was not present.

To estimate the difference in deaths, another analysis was used for comparison in which a hypothetical scenario was presented in which no coronavirus vaccines were administered.

What were the causes of death prevention?

They found through this mathematical model that over three-quarters of deaths averted were due to the protection against severe symptoms provided by vaccination, leading to lower mortality rates.

The rest of the deaths prevented were due to indirect protection from reduced transmission of the virus in the population and reduced burden on healthcare systems. This caused a significant improvement in the ability to access health care for those who needed it most.

A previous data analysis, published by Health System Tracker in April, found that 234,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States could have been prevented since June with vaccines.



Tags scientific study world health organization Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by