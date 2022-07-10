The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

8% of athletes suffer from debilitating post-COVID symptoms - study

A University of São Paulo study analyzed data from 43 scientific articles and about 11,500 athletes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2022 06:19
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. (photo credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
(photo credit: NIH/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Researchers from the University of São Paulo found that 8% of athletes have debilitating persistent symptoms after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The study, funded by the São Paulo Research Foundation, analyzed data from 43 scientific articles and about 11,500 athletes, according to Karina Toledo from the foundation.

The researchers analyzed data from acute COVID-19 cases in order to determine severity and manifestations, in addition to post-COVID symptoms, said principal investigator Prof. Bruno Gualano of the University of São Paulo’s Medical School.

“We analyzed data from acute cases to appraise manifestations and severity, as well as persistent symptoms reported after the virus had been eliminated from the organism,” he said, according to Toledo. “This scope is more comprehensive than what has become generally known as long COVID, The article offers a real compendium on the topic and can be used as a guide by professionals who provide healthcare for athletes.

The cases included in the study were screened for eligibility based on whether they were amateur, professional or college athletes, whether they presented data during and after the acute phase of infection and whether they had an observational design.

Panorama of the University City in São Paulo (credit: rvcroffi/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Panorama of the University City in São Paulo (credit: rvcroffi/CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Findings

“In the longest follow-up study, persistent symptoms were not resolved in 3% of Olympic and Paralympic athletes 90 days following symptom onset, with a range of 0–148 days for symptoms resolution.”

Study

The study noted that currently, athletes generally experience mild COVID-19 but there is a lack of understanding regarding postacute symptoms in athletes.

The researchers conducted sensitivity analyses to identify the rates of acute symptoms among only professional athletes and only college athletes.

“Eleven studies reported on post-acute COVID-19 symptoms,” the main study read. “Of these, six found no persistent symptoms, whereas five reported persistent symptoms in 1.2%, 5.9%, 14%, 18% and 79% of the participants. In these studies, the timeframe for postacute symptoms ranged from at least 10 days after positive test and end of self-isolation period to [more than] 28 days. The pooled event rate for postacute symptoms was 8.3%.”

Exercise intolerance

Furthermore, the researchers found that 3% of the subjects developed exercise intolerance, which Gualano noted can be a serious issue for athletes' careers, according to Toledo.

“We found that 3% developed exercise intolerance,” said Gualano. “This isn’t a serious or life-threatening disorder, but in the world of sport it can be a problem. For elite athletes, any difference in preparation can determine who wins medals because competition is fierce.”

Anosmia/dysgeusia, or altered sense of smell and taste, was a commonly reported symptom among athletes surveyed.

“The most common symptoms reported were anosmia/dysgeusia (29.9%), cough (16.2%), fatigue (9.1%), chest pain (8.3%) and headache (6.4%),” the main study read. “In the longest follow-up study, persistent symptoms were not resolved in 3% of Olympic and Paralympic athletes 90 days following symptom onset, with a range of 0–148 days for symptoms resolution. In the largest study involving 3597 collegiate athletes, 44 (1.2%) had persistent symptoms [for more than] 3 weeks, 28 (0.8%) had symptoms [for more than] 4 weeks and 2 (0.06%) had symptoms [for more than] 12 weeks.”

The main study argued that there is currently no systematic review of acute and postacute COVID-19 cases in athletes and that understanding these cases is critical for determining protocols and properly screening at-risk people.

Long COVID

Reuters reported in June that a study based in the United Kingdom found that the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant may be less likely to cause long COVID than other variants.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags scientific study Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic Assuta Health covid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by